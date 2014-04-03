24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours
4月2日，美国芝加哥，总统奥巴马就胡德堡军事基地枪击事件发表声明，称在厘清真相之前，他不会就事实作出评论，但他表示美方将会对事件追究到底，并称自己为事件感到心痛。REUTERS/Larry Downing
4月2日，伊拉克巴别，安全部队士兵与“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”恐怖组织交火。 REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
4月2日，智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta
4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，几名男子开车经过一栋遭政府军空袭的建筑。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一个在交火中受伤的小孩坐在诊所里等待治疗。REUTERS/Hosam Katan
4月2日，印度孟买，一名女子在海滨倾听机器算命。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
4月2日，玻利维亚拉巴斯附近，独立矿工参加示威集会期间站在一个山上。独立矿工举行示威集会阻断道路，要求新法规调整他们的地位，以便纳入矿工联盟。REUTERS/David Mercado
4月2日，巴西巴西利亚，总统府一景。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
4月2日，英国伦敦，白金汉宫展出一系列英国女王伊丽莎白二世童年时候的用品和玩具，包括娃娃、柳条婴儿车和粉红色茶具等及女王童年时的照片。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
朝中社4月2日发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩被朝鲜人民军士兵簇拥着。受金正恩的指示，朝鲜人民军联合部队从3月23日起，开始在白头山革命战场进行实地拉练。 REUTERS/KCNA
智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile
(Reuters) - 智利继周二发生8.2级强震后，周三又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。
盘点奇葩自动贩卖机 Unusual Vending Machines
(Reuters) - 将钱投进自动贩卖机马上就会得到想要的饮料和零食，可如今它们所卖的东西可谓千奇百怪。
俄乌边境两军对峙 Russia-Ukraine Border
(Reuters) - 俄军已部分撤离俄乌边境，但乌克兰仍对边境地区俄军强大兵力感到担心。
24小时时事新闻(4月3日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
