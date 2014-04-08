24小时时事新闻(4月9日) 24Hours
4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。协调马航失联客机搜寻工作的澳洲机构负责人Angus Houston称，水上找到任何与客机相关物体的几率越来越小，他们可能在8日派自主潜水器潜入海底搜寻more
4月7日，印度阿萨姆邦丁苏吉亚，一位妇女在投完票后展示手指上的墨水。印度议会选举当日开始，将持续5个星期，分9个阶段举行，结果预计5月中旬揭晓。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
4月7日，西班牙马德里，民众在一个人工湖岸边享受日光浴。REUTERS/Susana Vera
4月7日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，支持者倾听国民会议党主席法鲁·阿卜杜拉(Farooq Abdullah)发表讲话。REUTERS/Danish Ismail
4月7日，北京，居民坐在公园的笼子雕塑里下棋。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在“Mayim Shelanu”仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
4月6日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们骑着摩托车行驶在毁坏的建筑附近。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
4月7日，波黑波托卡里，一位妇女在纪念中心悼念斯雷布雷尼察大屠杀中遇难的亲属。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
4月7日，叙利亚伊德利卜，一名反对派武装士兵朝着一处政府军的据点发射火箭。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
美国海军公布的照片显示，美国1名1岁女童随家人出海远行期间生病，在家人发出求救讯号后，美军随即兵分海空两路营救，空军4名伞兵率先空降入海与该家庭会合，为女童急救并协助控制帆船。随后，美国海军巡防舰“范德格利夫号”于6日顺more
下一个
最贵商品大搜罗 The most expensive items
(Reuters) - 没有最贵，只有更贵。为您盘点世界上目前售价最高的商品。
路透记者镜头下的紫禁城 Forbidden City
(Reuters) - 漆皮剥落的宫门,锈迹斑斑的锁头,伤痕累累的铜缸,冰冷狰狞的石狮……摄影师们的镜头穿越时光，开启被岁月尘封的旧事。
去韩国 考驾照 South Korea Drivers Licenses
(Reuters) - 除流行乐、韩剧、化妆品和时装外，韩国对中国游客又添新诱惑，赴韩考驾照成为新风潮。
本周中国区精选(3月28日-4月4日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦3月28日至4月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.