中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 13:32 BJT

24小时时事新闻(4月9日) 24Hours

4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。协调马航失联客机搜寻工作的澳洲机构负责人Angus Houston称，水上找到任何与客机相关物体的几率越来越小，他们可能在8日派自主潜水器潜入海底搜寻飞机残骸。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 4月 8日 星期二
4月7日，印度阿萨姆邦丁苏吉亚，一位妇女在投完票后展示手指上的墨水。印度议会选举当日开始，将持续5个星期，分9个阶段举行，结果预计5月中旬揭晓。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

4月7日，西班牙马德里，民众在一个人工湖岸边享受日光浴。REUTERS/Susana Vera

4月7日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，支持者倾听国民会议党主席法鲁·阿卜杜拉(Farooq Abdullah)发表讲话。REUTERS/Danish Ismail

4月7日，北京，居民坐在公园的笼子雕塑里下棋。REUTERS/Jason Lee

4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在“Mayim Shelanu”仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner

4月6日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们骑着摩托车行驶在毁坏的建筑附近。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

4月7日，波黑波托卡里，一位妇女在纪念中心悼念斯雷布雷尼察大屠杀中遇难的亲属。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

4月7日，叙利亚伊德利卜，一名反对派武装士兵朝着一处政府军的据点发射火箭。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

美国海军公布的照片显示，美国1名1岁女童随家人出海远行期间生病，在家人发出求救讯号后，美军随即兵分海空两路营救，空军4名伞兵率先空降入海与该家庭会合，为女童急救并协助控制帆船。随后，美国海军巡防舰“范德格利夫号”于6日顺利救起该家庭，女婴也被及时送医，目前情况比较稳定。REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photo/Handout via Reuters

