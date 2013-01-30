24小时时事新闻(1月31日) 24Hours
1月29日，比利时那慕尔，防暴警察在阿塞洛米塔尔钢铁厂外与示威人群对峙。该钢铁厂24日宣布将削减Liege分厂1300名员工，引发员工抗议和罢工行动。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
1月29日，美国华盛顿，学生们观看总统奥巴马搭乘空军一号离开。奥巴马于当日抵达拉斯维加斯并发表演讲，为政府正在推进的移民政策改革造势。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
1月24日，法国巴黎，黎巴嫩设计师祖海·慕拉(Zuhair Murad)(右)为其新装发布会做准备。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
1月29日，马里小镇Douentza，一个男孩手持自制的法国国旗。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
1月29日，阿富汗梅德旺区，国民军士兵列队训练。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
1月29日，缅甸仰光，大金寺内燃气蜡烛。 REUTERS/Minzayar
1月29日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，一名加里富纳妇女甩动燃烧的铁桶参加抗议集会。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
1月29日，英国勒威克镇，青年们在传统火祭活动中扮成维京海盗参加大游行，以纪念维京海盗对设得兰群岛的影响。 REUTERS/David Moir
1月29日，美国华盛顿，参议院共和党领袖麦康诺(Mitch McConnell)答记者问。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1月29日，荷兰女王贝娅特丽克丝现身位于阿姆斯特丹的Oranje博物馆。荷兰女王28日晚发表电视讲话宣布退位，并表示将于今年4月30日将王位移交给长子威廉·亚历山大，亚历山大将成为荷兰百余年来首位男性君主。REUTERSmore
1月29日，埃及开罗解放广场，民众抗议总统穆尔西在苏伊士运河沿岸三个城市实施紧急状态令和宵禁令。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
1月29日，英国伦敦，游人参观艺术家Carlos Cruz-Diez的灯光装置"Chromosaturation"。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
1月29日，保加利亚索菲亚，安保人员运送在市中央法院大楼前遭枪击的Zlatomir Ivanov(中)。一名不明身份的枪手击伤了绰号为“贝雷帽”的暴徒，他曾四次参加听证会。 REUTERS/Gergana Kostadimore
1月29日，美国科罗拉多州丹佛，一辆侧翻在路边的汽车。丹佛市遭遇三年以来最严重的大风雪天气。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
1月29日，叙利亚阿勒颇，自由军成员使用自制弹弓。 REUTERS/Zain Karam
1月28日，捷克布拉格，一栋商业大厦的灯火。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
1月29日，北京的雾霾天气。北京市政府临时关闭103家重点排污企业，停驶30%的公务用车，以应对严重的空气污染。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
