24小时时事新闻(8月14日) 24 Hours
8月12日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反抗军士兵在冲突中帮助一位妇女穿过街道。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
8月11日，伊朗东阿塞拜疆省，救援人员搜索地震遇难者。伊朗东阿塞拜疆省当日连续发生两次地震，造成至少227人死亡，2,600人受伤，目前搜救工作已结束。 REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
8月12日，技术人员在奥运会拳击比赛结束后拍摄纪念照。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
8月12日，在男子手球金牌赛的比赛中，法国队球员阿巴洛(Luc Abalo)(右)试图越过瑞典队球员得分。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
8月12日，德国钢琴家Stefan Aaron在北京八达岭长城举行“橘色钢琴之行”的表演。 REUTERS/China Daily
8月12日，埃及开罗，人们举行示威活动支持埃及总统穆尔西(Mohamed Mursi)，一名抗议者的孩子注视着防暴警察。总统穆尔西任命新的国防部长和总参谋长，并任命一名副总统，还宣布取消军方限制总统权力的宪法。 REUTmore
8月5日，印度古吉拉特邦小村Charanka，一个孩子帮助政府运水车举着水管。印度气象局公布今年季风期(6~9月)降水量将比往年(历年平均值)减少15%的预测结果，今年的降雨预测情况也从此前的“与往年持平”下调至缺雨10more
8月12日，尼泊尔加德满都的天空乌云密布。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reservmore
8月12日，德国楚格峰，巴伐利亚啤酒女王Barbara Hostmann打开一桶啤酒，庆祝慕尼黑啤酒节还有六周即将开始。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A young man sleeps on chairs at the backyard of his father's restaurant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Remore
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 1more
Men work out using improvised weights with Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro August 8, more
A man makes bird cages at a workshop in Quetta August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETYmore
Local men fish with trained cormorants perched on their boats during early evening at an ancient village in Yomore
Team Russia compete in their group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 201more
Syrian refugees boys carry water for their family at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, nmore
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan August 11, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic (SYRImore
Members of France's team adopt the signature pose of Jamaica's Usain Bolt after receiving their gold medals dumore
艺妓的神秘生活 Japan's Geishas 2012
(Reuters) - 艺妓是日本特有的一种女性表演艺术工作者，也成为日本的一种传统艺术，但随着时代的变迁，也逐渐面临没落的命运。
伦敦奥运闭幕式 London Closing Ceremony
(Reuters) -2012年8月12日，伦敦奥运会闭幕式在在伦敦碗隆重举行，上演一场英国流行乐盛典，持续两个多星期的奥运会由此落下帷幕。美国以46枚金牌的成绩居于本届奥运会金牌榜首位，中国队以38枚金牌排名第二。
奥运奖牌掩盖下的中国体育举国体制 China Sport Systems
(Reuters) - 中国选手在伦敦奥运会夺得大量奖牌，再一次展示中国的体育能力，但另一方面也凸显了举国体育机制的一些缺点。
本周中国区精选(8月3日-10日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月3日至8月10日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
