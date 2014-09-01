24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours
8月31日，伊拉克提克里特，一名库尔德准军事部队成员与母亲亲吻道别。 REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
8月31日，巴基斯坦反对党领袖伊姆兰.汉的支持者在伊斯兰堡聚集抗议，要求总理纳瓦兹·谢里夫下台。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
8月31日，索马里摩加迪沙，政府军士兵手持武器观察一辆车上是否有可疑人员。索马里青年党武装人员当日袭击摩加迪沙南部一座监狱，造成12人死亡。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
8月30日，一年一度的“火人节”狂欢在美国内华达州黑岩沙漠举行。“火人节”是北美地区最大型的狂欢派对，因其燃烧的巨大火焰而著名，活动中狂欢者身着夺人眼球的服装，在日出时热情起舞。REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
8月31日，欧洲最大航展--瑞士Air14航展在佩耶纳举行，一架F/A-18“大黄蜂”式战斗机参加航空表演，庆祝瑞士空军建军100周年。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
8月31日，日本千叶县，一名男子效仿电影版《蝙蝠侠》，驾驶同款蝙蝠摩托在高速公路上行驶。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
8月31日，加沙东北部甚贾亚地区，巴勒斯坦民众坐在被以军炸毁的房屋废墟上。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
8月31日，丹麦哥本哈根，一名女子被困遭洪水淹没的火车站后打电话求助。丹麦8月份的暴雨天气创近120年来历史纪录。 REUTERS/Jens Astrup/Scanpix Denmark
8月31日，香港环球贸易广场点亮“爱香港”灯饰。中国全国人大常委会当日宣布，根据香港特别行政区基本法等的有关规定，从2017年开始，香港特别行政区行政长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，但候选人均须获提名委员会超半数以上的支more
8月31日，冰岛东南部巴达本加火山以北的侯拉熔岩原发生岩浆喷发， 当局将航空警示升至最高等级红色。 REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
冰岛火山喷发 Icelandic lava field erupts
冰岛东南部巴达本加火山以北的侯拉熔岩原发生岩浆喷发， 当局将航空警示升至最高等级红色。
路透8月照片精选(上) Pictures of Aug (1)
路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of Aug (2)
路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(8月22日-29日) China Weekly
聚焦8月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
