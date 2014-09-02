24小时时事新闻(9月3日) 24hours
9月1日，是俄罗斯别斯兰人质事件十周年纪念日，2004年别斯兰一所中学中超过1200人被恐怖分子劫持，最终导致包括186名儿童在内的300余人死亡。 REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
墨西哥的一位母亲展示失踪女儿的照片和生日礼服，她18岁的女儿于2011年7月在华雷斯市中心失踪。华雷斯被称为“死亡之都”，是世界上暴力犯罪最严重的城市。(摄于6月3日) REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalemore
8月31日，美国佛州迈尔斯堡海滩，两个女孩在海边漫步。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8月31日，秘鲁利马，警方缴获一批重达7.6吨的可卡因。秘鲁内政部长表示，这是该国历史上缴获的最大一批毒品。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
9月1日，波兰格但斯克，海军士兵参加二战爆发75周年纪念仪式。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
瑞典南泰利耶，亚述人联合会会长Afram Yakoub在自己办公室内。(摄于6月4日) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9月1日，美国纽约，民众参加一年一度的西印度群岛日游行。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
9月1日，伊安全部队、库尔德武装和什叶派民兵在伊拉克和美国空军的支援下，打破“伊斯兰国”极端武装对北部阿迈尔利镇长达两个多月的围困，成功攻入这座被“伊斯兰国”极端武装围困两个多月的城镇。 REUTERS/Youssefmore
9月1日，叙利亚反政府武装人员在戈兰高地与政府军交火。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
9月1日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一个男孩跃入泳池。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
