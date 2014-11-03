24小时时事新闻（11月4日） 24Hours
11月2日，在2014年度纽约马拉松赛开跑前，一名男参赛者身盖塑料薄膜御寒。世界六大著名马拉松赛事之一的美国纽约马拉松赛当日开跑，来自世界各地和纽约市五大区的5万多人参加了这场比赛。 REUTERS/Eduardo Mmore
11月2日，西班牙塞维利亚，人们参加快乐五公里“彩色跑”(The ColorRun)。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
11月2日，香港，一名“占中”示威者从帐篷内向外张望。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月2日，西班牙马德里，数千只羊招摇过市，吸引游客驻足观看。西班牙农业部举办放牧节，展示古老的游牧习俗。 REUTERS/ Susana Vera
11月1日，第五届“Strongo杯”业余健美大赛在俄罗斯西伯利亚城市克拉斯诺亚尔斯克举行。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
11月2日，香港警方在湾仔一栋大厦公寓房间内勘查凶案现场。香港警方指控一名29岁的英国投行人士谋杀两名女性。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月2日，美国加利福尼亚州莫哈韦沙漠，警方勘查维珍银河商业旅行飞船“太空船2号”残骸。维珍太空船于10月31日测试飞行时爆炸，造成一名飞行员死亡，另一名重伤。 REUTERS/David McNew
11月2日，土耳其边境桑利乌尔法米尔希特珀纳尔，土耳其士兵在山顶遥望叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
11月2日，英国曼彻斯特阿提哈德体育场，曼联球员克里斯·斯莫林被红牌罚下。 REUTERS/Andrew Yates
韩国机构发布数据显示，韩国的整容业每年创收达50亿美元，占全球整容市场的四分之一。而一些来历不明的整容医生导致诸多手术失败，使韩国“美丽产业”蒙上阴影。(10月14日，首尔，Kim Bok-soon花费28,000美元接more
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（12）
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省 Raqqa of Islamic State
路透记者深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省，解开这个“伊斯兰国”首都的神秘面纱。
路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of Oct (2)
路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选（10月24日-31日） China Weekly
聚焦10月24日至31日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.