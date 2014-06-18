24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24hours
6月1日，利比亚北部Zawiya，前往欧洲的非法移民被逮捕。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
6月17日，巴西里约热内卢，一名球迷在科帕卡巴纳(Copacabana)海滩上睡觉。前来为球队助阵的数万名阿根廷球迷涌入里约热内卢，并有数千人聚集在科帕卡巴纳海滩。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
6月17日，肯尼亚海滨小镇姆佩克托尼，居民举行示威活动抗议恐怖分子袭击事件。肯尼亚海滨小镇姆佩克托尼发生一起严重的恐怖袭击事件，造成约65人遇难。目击者称，这些武装分子先是袭击警察局，继而开始随机射杀正在酒吧或宾馆里观看more
6月17日，巴西巴西利亚，一个贫民区男孩展示球技。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月16日，伊拉克基尔库克，安全士兵逮捕“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”(ISIL)武装分子。美国总统奥巴马正考虑采取军事行动，帮助击退自称伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国(ISIL)的武装份子；后者在过去一周扫荡逊尼派势力强大的伊拉克more
6月17日，缅甸仰光，两名男子在风雨来临前站在人行桥上。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
6月17日，约旦首都安曼，难民孩子在一场足球赛开始前玩耍。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
6月17日，美国内布拉斯加州皮尔格，龙卷风过后造成的废墟。罕见的双龙卷风16日晚袭击内布拉斯加州小镇皮格尔，造成2人死亡。 REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
6月17日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦武装人员召开一个新闻发布会，谴责以色列以寻找失踪犹太青年为由逮捕巴勒斯坦人。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
6月12日，福建长乐，“霹雳疯”乐队成员用“特斯拉线圈”制造出百万伏高压电，上演闪电足球秀以助阵巴西世界杯。REUTERS/Stringer
李克强访英 Li Keqiang Visits Britain
中国国务院总理李克强正式访问英国，举行两国总理年度会晤，两国签署超过140亿英镑的经贸协议。
24小时时事新闻(6月18日) 24Hours
2014年6月17日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正恩视察海军潜艇部队 Inside NKorean Submarine
朝鲜于6月16日公布了最高领导人金正恩登上朝海军潜艇指挥训练的图片。
24小时时事新闻(6月17日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
