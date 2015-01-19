24小时时事新闻（1月20日）
1月18日，菲律宾马尼拉，教皇方济各在大型弥撒结束后向信徒挥手。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
1月17日，海地太子港，人们抬着一名受伤的示威者。海地民众举行反政府示威游行，要求总统尽快下台。REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
1月19日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，搜救人员抬着亚航失事客机QZ8501的残骸。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
1月18日，英国伦敦，犹太人手持标语，支持遭枪袭的法国讽刺漫画杂志《查理周刊》。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
1月18日，乌克兰东部Volnovakha，士兵驾驶着装甲车行驶在街道上。REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
1月18日，英国曼彻斯特，阿森纳球迷庆祝球队在英超联赛上2-0战胜曼城。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
1月17日，伊拉克基尔库克，雅兹迪人坐在卡车上。伊斯兰国组织释放了在伊拉克被关押了5个月的至少200雅兹迪人。REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
1月18日，土耳其爱琴海城市塞尔丘克上演了一场别开生面的斗骆驼大赛，紧张激烈又充满趣味性的比赛吸引了众人的目光。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
1月18日，俄罗斯Istra，一名男子跳进冰水中庆祝主显节。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
1月19日，澳网公开赛在墨尔本举行，罗马尼亚选手西蒙娜·哈勒普在女单比赛中对阵意大利选手纳普(Karin Knapp)。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
