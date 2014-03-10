版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 14:01 BJT

24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours

doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 27, 2014. March 11 marks the third anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan?s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. In Koriyama, a short drive from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the city recommended shortly after the disaster that children up to two years old not spend more than 15 minutes outside each day. Those aged 3 to 5 should limit their outdoor time to 30 minutes or less. The limits were lifted last year, but many kindergartens and nursery schools continue to obey them even now in line with the wishes of worried parents. An annual survey by the Fukushima prefecture Board of Education found that children in Fukushima weighed more than the national average in virtually every age group. The cause seems to be a lack of exercise and outdoor activity. Picture taken February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN -

doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 27, 2014. March 11 marks the third anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan?s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. In Koriyama, a short drive from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the city recommended shortly after the disaster that children up to two years old not spend more than 15 minutes outside each day. Those aged 3 to 5 should limit their outdoor time to 30 minutes or less. The limits were lifted last year, but many kindergartens and nursery schools continue to obey them even now in line with the wishes of worried parents. An annual survey by the Fukushima prefecture Board of Education found that children in Fukushima weighed more than the national average in virtually every age group. The cause seems to be a lack of exercise and outdoor activity. Picture taken February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN -
Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA

Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in R

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girls jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. Followers of Chavez are commemorating the first anniversary of his death this week, a sad but welcome distraction for his successor who has faced a month of violent protests. A year after Chavez succumbed to cancer, his self-proclaimed 'son,' President Nicolas Maduro, faces the biggest challenge to his rule from a month-long explosion of anti-government demonstrations that have led to 20 deaths. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA

DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girls jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Pla

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girls jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. Followers of Chavez are commemorating the first anniversary of his death this week, a sad but welcome distraction for his successor who has faced a month of violent protests. A year after Chavez succumbed to cancer, his self-proclaimed 'son,' President Nicolas Maduro, faces the biggest challenge to his rule from a month-long explosion of anti-government demonstrations that have led to 20 deaths. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union (AU) peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC -

DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence wi

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union (AU) peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC -
DATE IMPORTED: March 10, 2014 An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 9, 2014. Latin American foreign ministers will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Venezuela that has left at least 20 dead and convulsed the South American OPEC nation, diplomatic sources said on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA -

DATE IMPORTED: March 10, 2014 An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 10, 2014 An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 9, 2014. Latin American foreign ministers will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Venezuela that has left at least 20 dead and convulsed the South American OPEC nation, diplomatic sources said on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA -
general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya (SYRIA -

general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khali

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya (SYRIA -
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANA

DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANA
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 09, 2014 A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

(Reuters) - 马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班周六在飞经南海海域时失去联络，至今下落不明、疑窦重重。有消息人士告诉路透，飞机可能是在空中解体。

2014年 3月 10日
向污染宣战 Hope for a green China

向污染宣战 Hope for a green China

(Reuters) -中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，国务院总理李克强表示，中国准备向污染宣战，政府将推出多项措施治理污染问题。

2014年 3月 7日
本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦2月28日至3月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 3月 7日
本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦2月28日至3月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 3月 6日

