24小时时事新闻(8月1日) 24hours
7月30日，比利时Ittre，在暴雨过后，一个释迦牟尼佛雕塑沾满淤泥。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
4月29日，巴基斯坦旁遮普省Choa Saidan Shah煤矿，一头驮着煤袋的驴子从狭窄的通道走过。该煤矿的挖煤工人使用驴子将煤炭从矿井深处运到地面。REUTERS/Sara Farid
7月30日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，巴勒斯坦人在医院查看在以色列空袭中的遇难者。加沙医护人员称，以色列对加沙地带持续23天的军事行动，到30日已造成巴勒斯坦超过1300多人死亡，单在30日的死亡人数就超过100人。 REUmore
7月30日，加沙地带北部拜特拉西亚，一个女孩在医院外面痛哭其家人在以色列炮轰中丧生。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月30日，加沙地带北部拜特拉西亚，一名男子在医院痛哭其亲人丧生。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月30日，加沙，巴勒斯坦人聚集在遭炸毁的清真寺附近。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月30日，加沙，一把吉他放在以色列军队的装甲运输车旁。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7月30日，2014年英联邦运动会在苏格兰举行，英格兰选手参加女子双人10米跳台决赛。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7月30日，巴西圣若泽多斯坎波斯，通用汽车的工人参加一个会议。通用汽车表示，将对巴西工厂近五分之一的员工实行带薪休假，从而应对当地车市的持续萎靡。REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
7月30日，英国伦敦的千禧桥景观。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
加州大学洛杉矶分校开启看海模式 UCLA floods
美国加州大学洛杉矶分校(UCLA)附近的一条总水管破裂，巨大的“喷泉”从日落大道上喷涌而出，UCLA校园瞬间开启海洋遨游模式，场面颇为壮观。
中国重拳反腐 又一“大老虎”落马 Anti-Corruption
中共十八大以来，中国反腐重拳频出。前中央政治局常委周永康因涉嫌严重违纪被立案审查，成为又一落马的“大老虎”。
24小时时事新闻(7月31日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
迈阿密热辣泳装秀 Swim Fashion Week
“梅赛德斯-奔驰的礼物”的时装周泳装秀在美国迈哈密市举行，热辣模特穿着性感泳装，展现自身魅力。
