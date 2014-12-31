24小时时事新闻（1月1日）
12月30日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，搜救人员抬着从海里打捞的亚航QZ8501航班残骸。 REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
空军人员搬运打捞到的行李箱。载有162人的印尼亚航QZ8501航班28日早间与空管失去联络，当时正值恶劣天气。REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
12月30日，印尼泗水朱安达机场，失联乘客家属得知搜救队伍找到残骸后痛哭。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
12月30日，英国格拉斯哥国际机场，确诊感染埃博拉的一位英国女医护人员被移上专机送往伦敦接受治疗。该患者在埃博拉重灾区塞拉利昂为慈善组织儿童救助会工作。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月29日，美国洛杉矶，在遭警察枪杀的黑人艾兹尔·福特的验尸报告发布后，民众举行示威活动阻挡一条高速公路。洛杉矶当局当日发布黑人艾兹尔·福特的验尸报告，报告显示，福特背部遭到近距离枪击。 REUTERS/Jonathamore
12月30日，德国中部黑森州高速公路上发生一起严重车祸。一辆旅游大巴翻下路基，造成至少4人死亡，超过40人受伤。 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
12月30日，英国莱斯特，一名女子在维多利亚公园晨跑。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
12月30日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯反对派领导人亚历克谢·纳瓦尔尼(Alexei Navalny)在法庭上受审期间，与其兄弟交谈。俄罗斯一家法院当日判决纳瓦尔尼及其兄弟涉嫌盗用公款，被判决三年半监禁，纳瓦尔尼为缓期执行。 more
12月30日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反对派武装士兵安装一个简易爆炸装置，准备用来击打政府军。 REUTERS/Hosam Katan
12月30日，约旦河西岸纳布卢斯，人们为遭以色列士兵射杀的巴勒斯坦少年举行葬礼。以色列军队表示，一伙巴勒斯坦人向以色列平民仍石头，士兵在开枪之前已鸣枪警告。 RREUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
亚航QZ8501航班失联 机上无中国公民
印尼援救机构一名高层官员周一称，亚航载有162人的QZ8501航班据信已经坠海。该航班周日从印尼泗水飞往新加坡，在飞行员未能获准改变航线以躲避风暴后失联。尚未发现机上有中国公民。
路透12月照片精选(下)
路透社全球摄影记者12月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
好莱坞性价比最低的影星排行榜
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞性价比最低演员排行榜，48岁的喜剧演员亚当·桑德勒连续第二年排在首位，向其每支付1美元，获得的平均回报为3.2美元。凭借影片《加勒比海盗》大获成功的影星约翰尼·德普排名第二，喜剧演员本·斯蒂勒排名第三。
路透年度图片-新闻类
路透公布2014年度新闻类最佳图片，展现年度最震撼的事件和新闻。
