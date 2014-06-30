24小时时事新闻(7月1日) 24hours
6月29日，巴西世界杯16强赛第3场荷兰对阵墨西哥，荷兰球员亨特拉尔飞踹角旗庆祝进球。荷兰2比1神奇逆转墨西哥，打进8强赛。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
6月29日，在中国人民解放军驻港部队军营开放日里，一名士兵在射击练习期间站在假人中间。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
6月27日，北京，一群中老年人表演“杀鬼子”广场舞，吸引不少市民前来围观。REUTERS/Jason Lee
6月29日，加拿大多伦多，一名男子装扮成多伦多市长罗伯特·福特参加同性恋大游行。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
6月29日，叙利亚拉卡，一名伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国(ISIL)的支持者挥舞其旗帜。伊拉克军队当日派出坦克车及装甲车辆，试图将叛乱份子逐出北部城市提克里特，这是其连续第二日向逊尼派武装份子占领的大片伊拉克区域发起反攻。REmore
6月29日，智利圣地亚哥，英国哈里王子与一个小孩聊天。 REUTERS/Mario Ruiz/Pool
6月29日，印度金奈，救援人员在楼房坍塌现场实施营救。当日印度新德里和泰米尔纳德邦两栋楼房坍塌，导致至少11人丧生，数十人被困。REUTERS/Babu
6月29日，越南河内，离山岛渔民在Khao Le The Linh仪式中将微型渔船雕塑放入河中。 REUTERS/Kham
6月29日，印尼棉兰，伊斯兰学校的学生在清真寺祈祷。全球穆斯林迎来伊斯兰教传统斋月。REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
6月29日，美国加州旧金山，苹果公司员工参加同性恋骄傲大游行。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
印度“豆腐渣”楼房 Two Building Collapse in India
周六一天印度就有两栋楼房坍塌，造成至少11人丧生，数十人被困。印度楼房坍塌现象层出不穷，凸显建筑质量问题。
看埃菲尔铁塔不用去巴黎 Other Eiffels
巴黎的标志性建筑埃菲尔铁塔在全世界各地拥有数不清的“复制品”，它是世界上被“复制”最多的建筑之一，所以现在看埃菲尔铁塔可以不用去巴黎了。
行走巴西街头 Street of Brazil
2014年世界杯如火如荼的举行，全世界球迷来到巴西共襄盛举，巴西各大城市也装扮一新庆祝世界杯。
本周中国区精选(6月20日-27日) China Weekly
聚焦6月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
