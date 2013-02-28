24小时时事新闻(3月1日) 24Hours
2月27日，美国华盛顿，一位在枪击案中丧失女儿的父亲出席参议院司法委员会有关禁止攻击性武器的听证会。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
2月27日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席伯南克准备在众议院金融服务委员会就经济和货币政策做证词陈述。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2月27日，北京，一辆三轮车驶过一个新住宅楼的广告宣传牌。平安银行发表示，近期，总行上收了分行的房贷审批权限，房贷业务审批将全部在总行进行。对于分行上报的住房贷款需求，总行会优先支持自住性住房的贷款需求，限制投机性住房业more
2月27日，英国伦敦，女王伊丽莎白二世与菲利普亲王参观皇家伦敦医院。 REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool
2月27日，肯尼亚小镇Rift Valley，支持者在竞选集会结束后欢送乘坐直升机的总统候选人乌乎鲁•肯雅塔(Uhuru Kenyatta)。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
2月27日，马里加奥，一名来自尼日尔的士兵在一栋建筑附近巡逻。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月27日，在巴黎时装周上，一名模特展示H&M品牌新品服装。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2月27日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，一个孩子在垃圾堆上捡拾塑料用品。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
2月27日，索马里Buur Hakaba镇，一名非洲联盟驻索马里特派团士兵使用手提电脑。 REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
2月27日，英国伦敦，一只猫趴在酒吧玻璃窗台上。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月27日，梵蒂冈，教皇本笃十六世正式辞任前夕在圣彼得广场举行最后一场传教会。这是本笃十六世最后一次大型公开活动，有超过15万信徒参加集会，将整个圣彼得广场挤得水泄不通。 REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore
2月27日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一个男孩在洗车场工作。 REUTERS/Giath Taha
2月27日，叙利亚阿札兹小镇，孩子在Bab Al-Salam难民营上课。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
2月10日，苏丹喀土穆郊外Hajj Yusuf，一名南苏丹信徒进入教堂参加祷告。 REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
2月27日，香港，财政司司长曾俊华在立法会发表新一份的财政预算案，议员梁国雄向曾俊华扔垫子，不满预算案不推行全民退休保险，最终被逐出议事厅。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月27日，法国巴黎，法国总统奥朗德在爱丽舍宫会见到访的美国国务卿约翰·克里(John Kerry)。克里24日启程出访欧洲和中东9国，中心议题是马里、叙利亚和阿富汗问题。 REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martimore
2月27日，美国阿灵顿，新任美国国防部长查克·哈格尔在五角大楼向国防部雇员发表讲话期间鞠躬。哈格尔当日上午在五角大楼宣誓就职。就职仪式结束后，哈格尔主持国防部每日例会，同五角大楼高层官员会面。随后，哈格尔向国防部雇员发表more
2月27日，韩国坡州，士兵在联合国军司令部军事停战委员会的一个会议室内站岗。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
