24小时时事新闻(1月10日) 24Hours
1月8日，英国莱斯特，一名女子在关闭的商店外面吸烟。英国零售商协会(BRC)公布的数据显示，英国12月同店零售销售年率上升0.3%，升幅低于上月的0.4%。REUTERS/Darren Staples
1月8日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，女孩在教室上课。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
1月8日，达喀尔拉力赛在秘鲁的第四赛段，美国选手罗比·戈登(Robby Gordon)(右二)的赛车翻倒。 REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
1月8日，辽宁沈阳，一名工作制作雪雕为国际冰雪节做准备。第16届中国沈阳国际冰雪节于1月10日亮相棋盘山冰雪大世界。整个冰雪节将持续到3月份。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月8日，泰国惹拉，警察及士兵在一个小村搜查疑似爆炸物时警戒。 REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
1月8日，比利时布鲁塞尔，欧洲理事会大楼内的照明气球。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
1月8日，以色列特拉维夫，一名男子在地中海进行风筝冲浪。以色列近日连续遭狂风和暴雨袭击，造成多个地区洪水泛滥，大量树木和房屋倒塌。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
1月8日，戈兰高地Majdal Shams，人们在下雪天撑伞行走。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
1月8日，耶路撒冷正统犹太教区米-歇雷姆，两名犹太人头部套着塑料袋在雨中聊天。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
1月8日，英国海斯廷斯附近Crowhurst，一名法警驱赶在树上的、抗议新道路建设的示威者。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
1月8日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一名女子在叶尼塞河畔拍照。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
1月8日，上海，一名建筑工人搬运木板。分析人士预计，去年12月CPI同比涨幅约为2.4%，全年CPI同比上涨2.7%左右；分析人士并表示，受春节及天气等因素影响，预计今年一季度物价同比或继续回升。 REUTERS/Alymore
1月8日，黎巴嫩锡登，拾荒者在垃圾堆里捡拾有用物品。REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
1月7日，美国迈阿密，一名圣母大学橄榄球队成员在赛前其短裙被风吹起。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
1月8日，在伦敦男装时装周上，一名模特展示亚历山大·麦昆品牌新品服装。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
1月8日，海地边境小镇Ouanaminthe，一名男子售卖活鸡。 REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
1月8日，巴拿马首都巴拿马城，来自不同社区足球队的孩子通过围栏观看年度足球锦标赛“Mundial de Barrio 2012”的开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
1月8日，黑山采蒂涅，法国影星德帕迪约(Gerard Depardieu)在直升机上打电话，旁边是采蒂涅市长Aleksandar Bogdanovic。 REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
聚焦美国枪展 Connecticut gun show
(Reuters) - 美国去年12月康涅狄格州桑迪·胡克小学发生枪击案，美国许多枪展在外界巨大压力下取消，但斯坦福照常举行枪展引起一些民众的抗议。
十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013
(Reuters) - 美国《国际生活》网站公布2013年度北美退休者最喜爱的移居国排行榜，厄瓜多尔以生活成本低、气候温和及房价便宜等优势，连续第五年荣登榜首。
24小时时事新闻(1月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
2013消费电子展 CES
(Reuters) -全球最大的科技盛会--拉斯维加斯消费电子展(CES)于1月7日开幕。今年最引人注目的创新可能是一些使日常生活更互联、更智能的产品和技术。
