24小时时事新闻(7月10日) 24Hours
7月8日，阿富汗喀布尔，支持者在集会前搬运总统候选人阿卜杜拉(Abdullah Abdullah)的画像。在阿富汗总统决选后，总统候选人阿卜杜拉当日自行宣布赢得大选。但6月14日决选公布的初步点票结果显示，另一位候选人加more
7月8日，加沙地带拉法，以色列空袭后冒出浓烟。巴勒斯坦安全人员称，以色列空军8日对加沙地带的空袭造成29人死亡。同时，巴勒斯坦武装人员当天向以色列境内发射100余枚火箭弹和土制导弹。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abmore
7月8日，加沙，以色列人观看以色列空袭冒出的浓烟。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
7月7日，美国拉斯维加斯麦卡伦国际机场，一架喷气式飞机在闪电划过天空时起飞。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
7月8日，在潘普洛纳奔牛节上，一只公牛在奔牛活动中摔倒在地。潘普洛纳奔牛节是西班牙的传统节日，始于1591年，每年都吸引数万人参加。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
7月8日，世界杯首场半决赛在东道主巴西与德国之间展开，巴西球员大卫·路易斯(左)与路易斯·古斯塔沃在输掉比赛后伤心。德国7-1赢得比赛。 REUTERS/David Gray
7月8日，巴西巴西利亚，一名球迷在巴西队输给德国队后流泪。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7月8日，美国纽约，美国自然史博物馆工作人员清洁高94英尺的蓝鲸模型。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
7月8日，英国伦敦，一名政客出席有关政治人物性侵犯儿童案的听证会。据报道，超过10名英国政治人物涉嫌性侵犯儿童，处于警方娈童案件调查的名单上。这些人包括工党、保守党等英国主要政党成员，有前任内阁大臣和在英国家喻户晓的政治more
7月8日，乌克兰基辅，乌克兰前总理季莫申科在当地一家诊所为在乌克兰东部前线受伤的士兵献血。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenk
汤森路透预测2025年十大创新 TR 10 Innovative
汤森路透旗下知识产权与科技事业部近日发布《2025年世界十大创新预测》报告，通过分析全球专利数据和科学文献，预测了2025年的科技发展趋势。
24小时时事新闻(7月9日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
惊爆眼球的人体彩绘 Painted bodies
世界上最大的人体彩绘节在奥地利南部卡林西亚省波特夏赫沃特拉开序幕，千奇百怪的彩绘造型惊爆观者眼球。
默克尔访华 Merkel visits China
德国总理默克尔对中国展开正式访问，此次访华仍主打经济牌，两国签订了数十亿欧元大单。
