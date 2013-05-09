24小时时事新闻(5月10日) 24Hours
5月8日，智利圣地亚哥，一名要求教育改革的抗议者被捕时撕咬防暴警察。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
5月8日，美国俄亥俄州克利夫兰，获救的失踪女孩吉娜·德金丝(Gina DeJesus)返回家中。失踪10年的3名女孩近日同时获救，成为了美国各大媒体关注的焦点。据当地警方8日透露，如今3名女孩已经和家人团聚，状态不错。 more
5月8日，耶路撒冷，民众游行纪念耶路撒冷日，以色列边境警察在大马士革门附近站岗。为了纪念在1967年第三次中东战争中占领耶路撒冷，以色列将犹太历每年的雅月28日定为“耶路撒冷日”。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
5月8日，以色列阿什克伦，一名二战老人在胜利日纪念活动结束后离开。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
5月8日，印度安拉阿巴德，男子使用给火车供水的水管洗澡。REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
5月8日，马来西亚八打灵再也，马来西亚人民公正党领袖安华号召举行508大集会，抗议马来西亚第13届大选出现舞弊事件。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
5月7日，玻利维亚埃尔阿尔托，人们注视着前去阻止示威活动的防暴警察。 REUTERS/David Mercado
5月8日，英国伦敦，伊丽莎白女王在英国国会开幕大典结束后离开现场。REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool
法官等待英国国会开幕大典开始。JREUTERS/Toby Melville
一名女子在国会广场等待观看英国国会开幕大典。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
5月8日，韩国军方在首尔举行反生化恐怖袭击演习。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
5月8日，湖北武汉市硚口区古田四路“江城一号”文化创意产业园内，一尊10米多高、由13辆五颜六色的报废轿车叠罗汉形成的雕塑《重生2013》亮相。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月8日，意大利热那亚港的集装箱货船撞击港口控制塔事故现场。意大利北部港口城市热那亚7日深夜发生一起集装箱货船撞击港口控制塔事故，造成至少4人死亡。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
5月8日，印度钦奈举行印度健美先生大赛，一名选手在后台做准备。本次比赛吸引了印度全国300名选手参加。 REUTERS/Babu
5月8日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名遭逮捕的抗议者在警车内高喊口号。几十名政府雇员举行抗议活动要求提高待遇津贴。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
5月2日，奥地利林茨附近，毛特豪森(Mauthausen)纳粹集中营纪念馆内的“Room of Names”，显示了在集中营内死亡的8.1万名囚犯的名字。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
5月8日，美国凤凰城，嫌犯裘蒂(Jodi Arias)出庭受审被判一级谋杀罪成立。裘蒂被控2008年6月在男友家以残忍手段杀死男友Travis Alexander。 REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizmore
中国母乳“银行” China's breast milk bank
(Reuters) -中国首家“母乳库”在广州市妇女儿童医疗中心成立，登记在册的志愿者妈妈已达80位。
24小时时事新闻(5月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美国三名女子失踪10年后获救 Missing Cleveland Women Found
(Reuters) -美国警方称，三名10年前遭绑架的女子于5月6日在克利夫兰一所民宅被成功解救。警方已拘捕涉嫌绑架和非法囚禁她们的三兄弟。
迪拜的豪华警车 Dubai's Exotic Police Cars
(Reuters) - 阿联酋迪拜的警车中包括奔驰、阿斯顿马丁以及兰博基尼等豪车，非常夺人眼球。有媒体评论称，在这个有无数豪车的城市，警察追赶驾驶超级跑车的嫌犯时，普通警车可能达不到标准。
