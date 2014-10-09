24小时时事新闻(10月10日) 24Hours
10月8日，印控克什米尔查馍，一个受伤的男孩送抵医院接受治疗。印巴两国军队在克什米尔实际控制线附近持续数日交火。REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
印控克什米尔查馍附近小村Salehar，孩子们在避难住处向外张望。REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
10月8日，柬埔寨金边，佛教僧侣在越南使馆附近参加示威活动，抗议越南一名大使馆官员称Kampuchea Krom地区自古以来就属于越南。 REUTERS/Samrang Pring
10月8日，印尼北苏门达腊省卡罗区，一名女子观看锡纳朋火山喷发。 REUTERS/YT Haryono
10月8日，加拿大多伦多，夜空上演月全食。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
10月8日发布的照片显示，美国宇航员里德·怀斯曼和德国宇航员亚历山大·格斯特在国际空间站外实施了一次长时间的太空行走，清理一个出现故障的冷却泵，并解决其他一些小问题。这是空间站宇航员本月3次太空行走计划中的第一次。REUmore
10月8日，德国哥廷根，获得诺贝尔化学奖的德国科学家Stefan Hell在马克斯·普朗克研究所与一个显微镜合影。美国科学家Eric Betzig、William Moerner以及德国科学家Stefan Hell因在超more
10月8日，日本御岳山，一名参与搜救行动的自卫队士兵(左)在火山顶附近检测毒气水平。8日，搜救人员根据登山者提供的信息，将搜救范围从登山路附近扩大到山顶周边的所有区域。 REUTERS/Joint Staff of tmore
5月11日，苏丹喀什穆，孩子们踢足球。REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
10月8日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，犹太人举行二战期间大屠杀纪念仪式。REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
比尔·盖茨连续21年蝉联美国首富 America's richest
美国《福布斯》发布400名最富美国人排行榜，坐拥810亿美元财富的微软公司创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)连续第21年蝉联美国首富宝座。
24小时时事新闻(10月9日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
2014年诺贝尔奖陆续揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年诺贝尔奖项陆续揭晓，三名科学家因LED领域贡献获颁物理学奖，三位科学家因大脑定位系统细胞的研究分享生理学或医学奖。
日本火山喷发搜救暂停 Volcano in Japan
日本御岳山周末突然火山喷发，可能已造成至少36人丧生，当局因担心火山活动加强而暂停搜救工作。
