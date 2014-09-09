24小时时事新闻(9月10日) 24hours
9月8日，伊拉克边境Khazir，一名库尔德武装人员手拿武器，俯视伊斯兰国武装分子控制的村庄。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
9月8日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，亲俄武装分子在一个纪念碑附近参加纪念二战胜利的仪式。乌克兰政府军与亲俄势力的停火协议9月5日晚上生效，是旨在结束乌克兰五个月来冲突的和平计划的一部分。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9月8日，以色列特拉维夫，戈埃尔·拉佐(Goel Ratzon)出庭受审。戈埃尔·拉佐拥有21个妻子，2010年1月14日因被指控奴役和性虐待妇女和儿童而在特拉维夫被捕。REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool
9月8日，印度孟买，人们在传统宗教节日象神节的庆祝活动中，将象神的塑像沉入大海。象神加内什在印度教里被视为财富、智慧、幸运的象征，印度人认为加内什很灵验，会给他们带来好运，由此被誉为印度的家庭守护神。 REUTERS/Dmore
9月8日，伊拉克巴格达，伊拉克国民议会表决通过候任总理海德尔·阿巴迪提交的新一届内阁大部分成员名单，批准阿巴迪正式出任总理。 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
9月8日，美国纽约，阿里巴巴集团创始人马云在公司IPO路演结束后离开酒店。马云在IPO路演上并未对潜在投资者透露什么有关这家电子商务巨头的新讯息；但他谈及公司治理方面的事情，包括2010年颇具争议的剥离在线支付服务交易，more
9月8日，德国杜塞尔多夫，一名伊斯兰极端分子Enea B.出庭受审。该男子被控涉嫌计划对德国极右政党Pro-NRW发动攻击。REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
9月8日，捷克布拉格，患末期脑癌的英国男童阿希亚(Ashya King)抵达一间医院将接受治疗。早前擅自从英国的医院带走儿子而一度被捕的阿希亚父母认为，一切都值得。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
9月8日，英国牛津，威廉王子为潘迪生牛津大学中国中心揭幕期间，与小学生交流。当天凯特王妃被证实怀了二胎将再次为王室添丁。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
9月8日，美国华盛顿，两位美国前任总统--小布什和克林顿共同出席一家博物馆举办的一项活动。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
