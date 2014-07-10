24小时时事新闻(7月11日) 24Hours
7月9日，加沙地带，以色列士兵躺在卡车附近睡觉。以色列当日对加沙地带发动空袭，每隔数分钟就发起一次，而巴勒斯坦民兵也不断向以色列中心地带发动攻击。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
7月9日，加沙地带，一名男子在空袭过后检查房屋。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月9日，加沙地带，巴勒斯坦民众为被以色列空袭杀死的武装人员举行葬礼。巴方官员称，在这场越演越烈的冲突中，哈马斯组织占据主导的加沙地带至少已有53人丧生。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
2月10日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，一名室内设计师Zahra Afridi (右)在家里练习跆拳道。巴基斯坦虽然社会还有一些不稳定的因素，很多地区的民风还比较传统，但是他们的中产阶级和富裕人群，已经有了一些不同的生活方式。REmore
7月9日，在让·保罗·高缇耶高级定制时装秀上，一名走秀的模特跌倒。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
7月8日，美国丹佛，总统奥巴马与街头民众互动时与一个戴马头面具的男子握手。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7月9日，印尼茂物，总统候选人、军人出身的普拉伯沃(Prabowo Subianto)在投票站外接受记者采访。印尼的两位总统候选人都宣布自己获得大选胜利，这表明可能要经过一场旷日持久的宪政之争，才能确定这个国家的新领导人more
7月9日，波黑波托查里大屠杀纪念中心，一名女子在大屠杀中遇害的亲属棺材旁痛哭。新近确认身份的175名斯雷布雷尼察大屠杀遇难者遗骸将于7月11日大屠杀19周年纪念日时在波托查里大屠杀纪念中心下葬。REUTERS/Dado more
7月9日，四川省成都市新希望路水漪袅铜小区紧邻一在建深基坑作业工地的露天停车场发生塌陷，停在地面的一些车辆连同地面栽种的大树一同坠入数米深的基坑内。 REUTERS/China Daily
7月9日，荷兰阿姆斯特丹，球迷观看2014世界杯半决赛荷兰对阵阿根廷的比赛。阿根廷点球大战4比2淘汰荷兰。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
