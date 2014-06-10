24 小时时事新闻(6月11日) 24Hours
6月9日，美国华盛顿，美女球员Stefanie Dolson从台阶上滑倒，美国总统奥巴马扶住Stefanie以免她摔倒。奥巴马庆祝康涅狄格哈士奇男队和女队夺得美国大学生体育协会冠军。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
6月9日，阿富汗喀布尔，支持者在总统候选人阿卜杜拉·阿卜杜拉的竞选集会结束后举着国旗。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
6月9日，巴西圣保罗，警察在关闭的地铁站口警戒。巴西圣保罗地铁工人罢工行动9日进入第5日，虽然劳工法庭判罢工违法，并对工会罚款，但反而进一步触怒工会，决定继续罢工，这可能使世界杯揭幕当天观众难以抵达哥连泰斯球场。 Rmore
6月9日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名男子在高温天气中使用火车上的供水管洗脸。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
6月9日，德国特拉沃明德，人们坐在海滩椅上享受日光浴。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
6月9日，巴西里约热内卢，男子在海边踢足球。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
6月8日，湖南长沙，505位孕妈妈同时连续练习瑜伽课程37分28秒，刷新了2013年创造的423名孕妇同时练习瑜伽的吉尼斯世界纪录。 REUTERS/China Daily
6月9日，也门奥姆兰省，一名在监狱站岗的士兵背着弹夹。约400名囚犯上周在也门政府与什叶派反政府分子的冲突中逃狱。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
6月9日，巴西巴西利亚，世界杯足球赛即将到来，巴西军方在国家体育场举行应对化学恐怖袭击的演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月9日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯著名记者安娜•波利特科夫斯卡娅遇害案中的五名嫌犯接受庭审。莫斯科法院判处涉嫌参与2006年枪杀记者安娜·波利特科夫斯卡娅的五名男子终身监禁。但是，法院表示，这个案子的幕后主谋，目前还没有确定more
