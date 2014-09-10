24小时时事新闻（9月11日） 24hours
9月10日，苹果新品发布会在美国加州库部蒂诺市弗林特剧院举行，公司首席执行官蒂姆·库克介绍Apple Watch拥有两种尺寸，三个版本，六款表带和多种配色可选择，售价349美元起，有望在2015年年初正式上市。 REUTmore
9月9日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一辆卡车转移洪水灾民。克什米尔地区50年来的最大降雨令印度及巴基斯坦政府机构猝不及防，该地区因暴雨死亡的人数达到了420人，目前仍有数以千人仍被困在屋顶上。 REUTERS/Adnan Amore
9月9日，也门萨那，人们救助受伤的反政府示威者。也门首都萨那发生骚乱，数百名反政府示威者前往当地政府大楼游行示威，警察开枪导致多人受伤，已造成7人死亡。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
9月9日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一个男孩在河边捡拾物品，河水中散落着信徒在象神节庆祝活动中沉入的象神塑像。REUTERS/Amit Dave
9月9日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯东北部Canuelas，一名马语者展示其驯服一匹马。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
9月9日，天津，顾客在监狱主题餐厅用餐。一家以“监狱”为主题的餐厅在天津营业，店内装修包括“普通牢房”、“水牢”、“天牢”、“禁闭室”等极具特色的包间，服务员还统一穿着标志性制服为顾客提供点菜、送餐等服务。 REUTERmore
9月9日，乌克兰顿涅茨克小村Hrabove，马航MH17坠毁现场散落着一本杂志。荷兰安全委员会在报告中称，马航MH17客机由于大量碎片的影响在乌克兰上空解体。马来西亚总理纳吉布及一些专家称，这暗示马航MH17客机是从地面more
9月9日，英国苏格兰，支持独立的苏格兰首席大臣萨蒙德(Alex Salmond)与支持者手拿标语。当日公布的TNS民调结果显示，距离苏格兰独立公投还有九天之际，支持和反对阵营势均力敌，而支持苏格兰脱离英国独立的比例大幅上more
9月9日，美国内华达州格兰岱尔，一辆奔驰汽车陷在暴风雨造成的淤泥中。 REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
9月8日，四川宜宾市，没做作业怕挨打，12岁男孩小凯躲上11楼雨棚。最后在僵持2小时后，小凯终于主动配合消防人员从雨棚板上靠近阳台处，让消防人员给他绑上安全绳，安全脱险。REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
苹果新品登场 New Apple
苹果新品发布会周三举行，4.7英寸iPhone6、5.5英寸iPhone6 Plus以及智能手表Apple Watch闪亮登场。
明星情侣说分手 Celebrity breakups 2014
盘点在2014年劳燕分飞的明星眷侣。
MH370失联半年:家属仍在心碎中等待
距马航MH370航班失联已半年，路透记者走进失联乘客家属的家中，感受家属们在思念和心碎中度过的每分每秒。
24小时时事新闻(9月10日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.