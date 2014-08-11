24小时时事新闻(8月12日) 24Hours
8月10日，加沙地带康尤尼斯，巴勒斯坦女子在遭以色列空袭杀死的亲人葬礼上流泪。以色列和巴勒斯坦哈马斯9日在加沙地带恢复激烈交火。以色列当天朝加沙展开30次空袭，哈马斯武装分子也向以色列境内发射火箭炮。 REUTERS/Imore
8月10日，加沙地带中部迪尔巴拉镇，医院太平间停放着一个在以色列空袭中被杀死的青少年遗体。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
8月10日，加沙地带遭以色列空袭冒出浓烟。 REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
8月10日，加沙，民众躲避以色列的空袭。REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
8月10日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，超级月亮照亮夜空。 当日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在全球多地上演。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
8月10日，尼泊尔加德满都，印度教寺庙的主持僧侣在圣线节上进行圣浴。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
8月10日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子遭政府军发射的汽油弹袭击而受伤。 REUTERS/Rami Zayat
8月10日，美国洛杉矶，女星贝拉·索恩(Bella Thorne)(左)及赞达亚(Zendaya)亮相“青少年选择奖”颁奖礼。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国中央司令部夜间视频截图显示，美国空军于8月9日在伊拉克北部Sinjar山区投下人道主义食品和淡水。 REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout
8月10日，葡萄牙超级杯在阿威罗举行，本菲卡球员拿着奖杯庆祝夺冠。 REUTERS/Hugo Correia
金正恩爱视察 Kim Jongun Visits Factories
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩自去年以来视察活动明显增多，工厂、军队是其视察的首要目标。
本周中国区精选(8月1日-8日) China Weekly
聚焦8月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
最会穿衣的名人 Best-dressed list
美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。
24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
