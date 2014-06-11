24小时时事新闻(6月12日) 24hours
6月20日，上海，一名安保人员在一个官方会议开始前查看手机。REUTERS/Aly Song
6月10日，加拿大蒙克顿，人们为遇害的警察举行葬礼。一名男子4日晚在加拿大蒙克顿市打死3名警察，打伤另外2人。目前，警方正在抓捕一名在逃的嫌疑人。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
6月9日，美国拉斯维加斯，人们在两名警察遇害的披萨店附近哀悼。美国拉斯维加斯的一家餐厅8日发生枪击事件，两名警察在就餐时遭枪手袭击身亡。两名枪手在逃逸中射杀了一名路人后，在附近的一家沃尔玛超市内自杀身亡。 REUTERSmore
6月10日，英国伦敦，联合国难民署亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉参加“结束冲突中性暴力全球峰会”。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
6月10日，香港，通过建筑工地的护栏网可看到商业地区的高楼大厦。中国国务院新闻办公室当日发表的《“一国两制”在香港特别行政区的实践》白皮书指出，香港特别行政区成立以来，中央政府和特区政府坚定不移地按照香港基本法和全国人大more
6月10日，香港，1600只纸熊猫亮相宝莲禅寺。“1600熊猫”是由保罗·葛兰金和世界自然基金会(WWF)联合发起的展览，将在香港展开为期一个多月的巡回展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
6月10日，西班牙巴塞罗那，消防员在示威活动造成的红色烟雾中挪动围栏。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
6月10日，伊拉克摩苏尔，孩子们在冲突中烧毁的车辆附近玩耍。伊安全部队与反政府武装分子在北部城市摩苏尔发生武装冲突，造成数十人死亡。REUTERS/Stringer
6月10日，巴西勒西腓，一名女子落日时行走在海滨。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
6月10日，E3游戏展在美国洛杉矶举行，游戏爱好者观看《任天堂明星大乱斗》发布会。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans
6月11日 - 巴西世界杯即将开赛，世界各地的球迷们让动物身穿球衣“征战”赛场，庆祝四年一届的足球狂欢。
巴西启动"史上最大规模"安保计划 Security in Brazil
6月10日 - 巴西已经在全国范围内部署近17万警力，以保障世界杯期间球迷的人身和财产安全。
2014年6月10日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
6月10日 - 2014年度“美国小姐”选美大赛落下帷幕，现年24岁的内华达州佳丽妮雅·桑切斯最终斩获桂冠。
