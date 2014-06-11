版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 13:15 BJT

24小时时事新闻(6月12日) 24hours

6月20日，上海，一名安保人员在一个官方会议开始前查看手机。REUTERS/Aly Song

6月20日，上海，一名安保人员在一个官方会议开始前查看手机。REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月20日，上海，一名安保人员在一个官方会议开始前查看手机。REUTERS/Aly Song
6月10日，加拿大蒙克顿，人们为遇害的警察举行葬礼。一名男子4日晚在加拿大蒙克顿市打死3名警察，打伤另外2人。目前，警方正在抓捕一名在逃的嫌疑人。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

6月10日，加拿大蒙克顿，人们为遇害的警察举行葬礼。一名男子4日晚在加拿大蒙克顿市打死3名警察，打伤另外2人。目前，警方正在抓捕一名在逃的嫌疑人。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，加拿大蒙克顿，人们为遇害的警察举行葬礼。一名男子4日晚在加拿大蒙克顿市打死3名警察，打伤另外2人。目前，警方正在抓捕一名在逃的嫌疑人。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
6月9日，美国拉斯维加斯，人们在两名警察遇害的披萨店附近哀悼。美国拉斯维加斯的一家餐厅8日发生枪击事件，两名警察在就餐时遭枪手袭击身亡。两名枪手在逃逸中射杀了一名路人后，在附近的一家沃尔玛超市内自杀身亡。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

6月9日，美国拉斯维加斯，人们在两名警察遇害的披萨店附近哀悼。美国拉斯维加斯的一家餐厅8日发生枪击事件，两名警察在就餐时遭枪手袭击身亡。两名枪手在逃逸中射杀了一名路人后，在附近的一家沃尔玛超市内自杀身亡。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月9日，美国拉斯维加斯，人们在两名警察遇害的披萨店附近哀悼。美国拉斯维加斯的一家餐厅8日发生枪击事件，两名警察在就餐时遭枪手袭击身亡。两名枪手在逃逸中射杀了一名路人后，在附近的一家沃尔玛超市内自杀身亡。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
6月10日，英国伦敦，联合国难民署亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉参加“结束冲突中性暴力全球峰会”。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

6月10日，英国伦敦，联合国难民署亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉参加"结束冲突中性暴力全球峰会"。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，英国伦敦，联合国难民署亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉参加“结束冲突中性暴力全球峰会”。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
6月10日，香港，通过建筑工地的护栏网可看到商业地区的高楼大厦。中国国务院新闻办公室当日发表的《“一国两制”在香港特别行政区的实践》白皮书指出，香港特别行政区成立以来，中央政府和特区政府坚定不移地按照香港基本法和全国人大常委会有关决定的规定，推动以行政长官产生办法和立法会产生办法为主要内容的民主政制循序渐进向前发展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

6月10日，香港，通过建筑工地的护栏网可看到商业地区的高楼大厦。中国国务院新闻办公室当日发表的《“一国两制”在香港特别行政区的实践》白皮书指出，香港特别行政区成立以来，中央政府和特区政府坚定不移地按照香港基本法和全国人大more

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，香港，通过建筑工地的护栏网可看到商业地区的高楼大厦。中国国务院新闻办公室当日发表的《“一国两制”在香港特别行政区的实践》白皮书指出，香港特别行政区成立以来，中央政府和特区政府坚定不移地按照香港基本法和全国人大常委会有关决定的规定，推动以行政长官产生办法和立法会产生办法为主要内容的民主政制循序渐进向前发展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
6月10日，香港，1600只纸熊猫亮相宝莲禅寺。“1600熊猫”是由保罗·葛兰金和世界自然基金会(WWF)联合发起的展览，将在香港展开为期一个多月的巡回展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

6月10日，香港，1600只纸熊猫亮相宝莲禅寺。"1600熊猫"是由保罗·葛兰金和世界自然基金会(WWF)联合发起的展览，将在香港展开为期一个多月的巡回展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，香港，1600只纸熊猫亮相宝莲禅寺。“1600熊猫”是由保罗·葛兰金和世界自然基金会(WWF)联合发起的展览，将在香港展开为期一个多月的巡回展。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
6月10日，西班牙巴塞罗那，消防员在示威活动造成的红色烟雾中挪动围栏。 REUTERS/Albert Gea

6月10日，西班牙巴塞罗那，消防员在示威活动造成的红色烟雾中挪动围栏。 REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，西班牙巴塞罗那，消防员在示威活动造成的红色烟雾中挪动围栏。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
6月10日，伊拉克摩苏尔，孩子们在冲突中烧毁的车辆附近玩耍。伊安全部队与反政府武装分子在北部城市摩苏尔发生武装冲突，造成数十人死亡。REUTERS/Stringer

6月10日，伊拉克摩苏尔，孩子们在冲突中烧毁的车辆附近玩耍。伊安全部队与反政府武装分子在北部城市摩苏尔发生武装冲突，造成数十人死亡。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，伊拉克摩苏尔，孩子们在冲突中烧毁的车辆附近玩耍。伊安全部队与反政府武装分子在北部城市摩苏尔发生武装冲突，造成数十人死亡。REUTERS/Stringer
6月10日，巴西勒西腓，一名女子落日时行走在海滨。REUTERS/Brian Snyder

6月10日，巴西勒西腓，一名女子落日时行走在海滨。REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，巴西勒西腓，一名女子落日时行走在海滨。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
6月10日，E3游戏展在美国洛杉矶举行，游戏爱好者观看《任天堂明星大乱斗》发布会。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

6月10日，E3游戏展在美国洛杉矶举行，游戏爱好者观看《任天堂明星大乱斗》发布会。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
6月10日，E3游戏展在美国洛杉矶举行，游戏爱好者观看《任天堂明星大乱斗》发布会。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans

“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans

“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans

“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans

6月11日 - 巴西世界杯即将开赛，世界各地的球迷们让动物身穿球衣“征战”赛场，庆祝四年一届的足球狂欢。

巴西启动

巴西启动"史上最大规模"安保计划 Security in Brazil

6月10日 - 巴西已经在全国范围内部署近17万警力，以保障世界杯期间球迷的人身和财产安全。

24 小时时事新闻(6月11日) 24Hours

24 小时时事新闻(6月11日) 24Hours

2014年6月10日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014

新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014

6月10日 - 2014年度“美国小姐”选美大赛落下帷幕，现年24岁的内华达州佳丽妮雅·桑切斯最终斩获桂冠。

