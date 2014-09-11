24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours
9月10日，在纽约时装周上，一名模特展示Jeremy Scott品牌新装。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9月10日，美国纽约，天空被蓝色光束点亮，纪念9·11事件十三周年。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
910日，上海，一只猫咪在一处拆迁废墟上漫步。中国央行研究局首席经济学家马骏在天津达沃斯论坛上表示，虽然房地产销售疲弱构成经济下行风险，但中国有政策来保证经济稳定发展。 REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
9月10日，叙利亚大马士革，民众用摩托车搬运一名在政府军空袭中受伤的男子。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
9月10日，乌克兰卢甘斯克，政府军士兵在一个检查站吸烟。乌克兰总统波罗申科当日表示，俄罗斯军队大举撤出，让人对追求和平的努力报持希望。乌克兰冲突爆发已有五个月时间，导致超过3,000人丧生。REUTERS/Gleb Gamore
9月10日，以色列采法特，一名受伤的叙利亚男子在Ziv医疗中心接受治疗。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
9月10日，美国国务卿克里在从约旦飞往巴格达的途中阅读文件。克里此次飞往伊拉克巴格达，开启支持反“伊斯兰国”的中东之旅，将为伊拉克和叙利亚提供军事、政治和资金上的帮助。REUTERS/Brendan Smialowskimore
9月10日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔与财长朔伊布勒在一个议会上讨论财政预算。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
9月10日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，洪水灾民站在屋顶等待救援。印控克什米尔地区发生50年来最严重的洪灾，造成400多人死亡。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
9月10日，加沙城，一个巴勒斯坦孩子行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
