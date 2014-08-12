24小时时事新闻(8月13日) 24hours
8月10日，伊拉克辛贾尔山区，逃离战火的难民乘坐汽车前往叙利亚边境。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
8月10日，伊拉克辛贾尔山区，民众逃离冲突区前往叙利亚边境。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
8月11日，以色列阿什克伦，民众在海岸弹奏吉他娱乐。 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
8月11日，保加利亚索非亚，一名保加利亚企业商业银行储户参加示威活动期间，坐在台阶上。保加利亚企业商业银行金额高达35亿列弗（约合24.34亿美元）的贷款记录和文件“不翼而飞”，被保央行计划吊销执照。 REUTERS/Smore
8月11日，尼日利亚阿布贾，一名乘客在纳姆迪·阿齐基韦国际机场接受体温测量。世界卫生组织称，当前肆虐西非的埃博拉疫情已造成1,013人死亡，因在截至8月9日的三天内，三个西非国家新添52个死亡病例。 REUTERS/Afmore
8月11日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦男子站在清真寺废墟前面。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月11日，北京，中国女艺术家周洁在“北京现在画廊”的展厅睡在一个未完成的铁丝床上，这一艺术项目被命名为“36天”，而这36天里，她可以正常进食、洗漱、如厕，以及玩手机等。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月9日，江苏南京，来自河南少林塔沟武术学校的学员为8月中下旬举行的南京青奥会开幕式排练，在空中摆出巨大立体几何造型。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月11日，英国伦敦，国会大厦雨中景观。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
8月11日，德国柏林夏里特医院，两名医生在传染病隔离检疫区的消毒室进行消毒后离开房间。世卫组织称，正在西非肆虐的埃博拉疫情是“非常事件”，鉴于埃博拉病毒的毒性，如果疫情进一步扩散可能会造成“特别严重”的后果。REUTERmore
英国热气球嘉年华 Balloons over Bristol
英国布里斯托尔热气球节开幕，五彩缤纷的热气球扮靓天空吸引眼球。
全球共赏“超级月亮”Supermoon
8月10日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在现身天宇，引发全球关注。
埃博拉疫情拉响全球警报 Ebola outbreak
世卫组织称，正在西非肆虐的埃博拉疫情是“非常事件”，鉴于埃博拉病毒的毒性，如果疫情进一步扩散可能会造成“特别严重”的后果。
24小时时事新闻(8月12日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
