24小时时事新闻(12月13日) 24Hours
12月11日，埃及开罗，示威者试图清除阻挡他们前往总统官邸的路障。埃及首都开罗解放广场11日一度出现混乱。目击者称，不明身份袭击者向示威民众开枪，9人受伤。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
12月11日，美国旧金山，一名男子经过美国国旗。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
12月11日，阿富汗马扎里沙利夫，阿富汗国民女警察在培训中练习瞄准射击。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
12月11日，乌克兰基辅，一名男子利用平板电脑拍摄雪景。REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
12月11日，捷克姆拉达-博莱斯拉夫，游客在斯柯达汽车博物院参观汽车。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
12月11日，菲律宾东达沃，台风“宝霞”过境后的场景。菲律宾国家减灾委员会当日发布的最新灾情通报显示，台风“宝霞”已造成该国700多人死亡，至少890人失踪。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
12月11日，美国华盛顿安那科斯塔波林联合基地，第一夫人米歇尔参加为贫困儿童收集玩具的慈善活动。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
12月11日，瑞士苏黎世，瑞士空军飞行特技小组在一个典礼中进行飞行表演。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
12月12日，日本石垣岛上的爱国者-3型防空导弹。朝鲜当日发射远程火箭，是年内第二次，朝鲜宣称搭载的卫星按计划成功进入了轨道。 REUTERS/Kyodo
12月11日，英国伦敦皇家艺术学院，一名员工观看日本艺术家森万里子(Mariko Mori)的装置艺术作品。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
12月11日，美国纽约，警察查看一名受伤的官员。据目击者称，该官员被一辆汽车拖出30多米远。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
12月11日，美国佛罗里达州卡纳维拉尔角，一艘X-37B实验性太空飞船搭载一枚火箭升空。REUTERS/Scott Audette
12月11日，印尼雅加达，工人们在小作坊缝纫衣服。印度尼西亚财政部副部长安妮·拉特纳瓦蒂(Anny Ratnawati)表示，印尼2013年国内生产总值(GDP)可能增长6.6%，低于政府6.8%的目标。 REUTERSmore
12月11日，孟加拉达卡，罢工者高喊示威口号。以孟加拉国民族主义党为首的反对派十八党联盟当日发起大罢工。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
12月11日，印度新德里，一名男子坐在屋外为孩子穿鞋。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
12月11日，英国英格兰，一名员工在Amazon的运营中心收集订单。REUTERS/Phil Noble
12月11日，波黑泽尼卡小村Stranjani，一名非法矿工在挖矿期间吸烟休息。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
12月10日，巴西里约热内卢，大型基督像在乌云下的景观。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
