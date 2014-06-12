24小时时事新闻(6月13日) 24hours
6月11日，北京，失联马航的中国乘客家属来到马航北京办事处要求交代真相，以获得更多信息。家属却遭阻拦未能进入马航的办公楼。AREUTERS/Jason Lee
6月11日，也门萨那，民众举行示威活动抗议国内石油短缺。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
示威者焚烧轮胎。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
6月11日，北京，在意大利总理马泰奥·伦齐的官方欢迎仪式开始前，中国人民解放军三军仪仗队女兵化妆做准备。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
6月11日，巴西圣保罗，球迷通过体育场围栏观看巴西国家足球队进行练习。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
6月10日，以色列马萨达，演员排练朱塞佩·威尔第的歌剧《茶花女》期间在后台休息。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
6月11日，巴西贝洛奥里藏特，孩子们在独立体育场附近踢足球。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
6月11日，印控克什米尔查谟，一名男子高温天气时在池塘里消暑。REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
6月11日，国际田联钻石联赛在挪威奥斯陆举行，克罗地亚名将维拉西奇(Blanka Vlasic)参加女子跳高比赛。 REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
6月10日，耶路撒冷，贝尔兹哈西德教派犹太人参加一个传统婚礼。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
