24小时时事新闻(8月14日) 24Hours
8月12日，美国加州Ocean Beach，青少年救生员在一次募捐活动中跳入海中。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
8月12日，耶路撒冷附近的贝特薛梅许镇，以色列警察在冲突中拖走一名参加抗议活动的犹太男子。REUTERS/Nir Elias
8月12日，埃及开罗东部，被罢免总统穆尔西的一名支持者参加静坐示威。埃及穆兄会重申不会停止静坐示威，但埃及政府决心清场。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
8月11日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵穿过墙洞。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
8月12日，在2013莫斯科田径世锦赛上，一名选手参加男子3,000米障碍赛。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
8月12日，巴西里约热内卢，防暴警察在抗议里约热内卢州州长塞尔吉奥·卡布拉尔的示威活动中警戒。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
8月12日，沙特阿拉伯Disa，一名农民收获海枣。REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
8月12日，英国伦敦，好莱坞女星阿曼达·塞褔里德(Amanda Seyfried)出席其主演的电影《Lovelace》宣传活动。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
8月12日，智利Los Andes，兽医检查一只中毒的安第斯神鹫。有至少20只安第斯神鹫被发现中毒，其中有2只已死亡。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
8月11日，美国西雅图举行Dota 2国际邀请赛，来自瑞典的团队“联盟号”(The Alliance)赢得比赛后非常激动。本次比赛共吸引了来自12个国家的16个团队参加比赛。REUTERS/David Ryder
8月12日，津巴布韦首都哈拉雷，民众在总统穆加贝在英雄日纪念活动上发表讲话时欢呼。津巴布韦总统穆加贝(Robert Mugabe)当日发表了他赢得大选胜利后的首次公开演说，他强调，将采取措施提振国家经济，不断改善民生，并more
8月12日，美国佛罗里达州克莱蒙，一栋别墅出现天坑，导致该别墅部分坍塌，另一部分则正在沉降。据称，该栋别墅里的人已事先被疏散，暂无人员伤亡报告。 REUTERS/David Manning
8月12日，西班牙马德里，两名废品收购员躺在沙发垫上睡觉。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
8月12日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦囚犯的亲属得知他将被以色列释放的消息后激动而泣。以色列11日发布官方声明称，近日将释放26名巴勒斯坦囚犯，为9月美国斡旋的巴以和谈铺路。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Amore
8月12日，以色列特拉维夫，一名女子拿着被巴勒斯坦人杀害的亲属照片参加示威活动，抗议以色列释放26名巴勒斯坦囚犯。REUTERS/Nir Elias
8月12日，缅甸实兑，罗兴亚男子抬着一名病人前往医院。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
下一个
省会城市高温排行榜 Hottest Cities in China
(Reuters) - 中国气象局华风气象传媒集团旗下中国气象视频网发布2013年省会城市高温天数排行榜，截至8月10日02时，湖南长沙以50天高居榜首，重庆和杭州分别以42天和39天位居第二、第三。在气象学意义上，一般把日最高气温达到或超过35℃时称为高温。
电视明星吸金榜 The Highest-Paid TV Personalities
(Reuters) -《福布斯》近日公布电视明星收入排行榜，前《美国偶像》评委西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)与美国传媒大王霍华德·斯特恩以9,500万美元的收入并列第一。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".