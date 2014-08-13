24小时时事新闻（8月14日） 24hours
8月12日，澳大利亚悉尼，美国国务卿克里会见美国大使馆工作人员期间与一个小女孩交谈。REUTERS/Jason Reed
8月12日，西班牙梅利利亚，非洲民众企图越过隔离网偷渡进入西班牙地区。 REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
8月11日，伊拉克辛贾尔山区，逃离战火的难民前往叙利亚边境。 美国防长哈格尔称，奥巴马政府已向伊拉克增派约130名军事人员，协助控制极端分子的威胁。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
8月12日，日本东京，美国歌手Lady Gaga抵达成田国际机场，进行亚洲巡演。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
8月12日，波斯湾，飞行甲板上的船员登上“乔治·H·W·布什号”航母。美军已开始对伊拉克北部ISIS武装控制区进行空袭，美国“乔治·H·W·布什号”核动力航母目前正在波斯湾海域进行部署。 REUTERS/Hamad I more
8月12日，西班牙塔里法，乘小船偷渡的非洲移民被营救后在红十字会中心休息。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
8月12日，尼泊尔库卡拉村举行德坡卡锐节，男人们抢夺一头山羊。在这个一年一度的节日中，人们将一只活山羊放进池塘，最先把山羊抢出来的那支队伍获胜。 REUTERS/Navesh
8月12日，加沙北部拜特哈嫩，一个孩子坐在房屋废墟上。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
8月12日，美国洛杉矶，影迷在星光大道献花，缅怀喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯离世。奥斯卡奖得主、喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯被发现死于位于北加州的家中，终年63岁，警方初步判断为自杀。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8月12日，俄罗斯索契，俄罗斯总统普京与来访的埃及新总统塞西一起参观俄罗斯黑海舰队的巡洋舰“莫斯科”号。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯离世 Robin Williams
奥斯卡奖得主、喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯被发现死于位于北加州的家中，终年63岁，警方初步判断为自杀。
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
英国热气球嘉年华 Balloons over Bristol
英国布里斯托尔热气球节开幕，五彩缤纷的热气球扮靓天空吸引眼球。
全球共赏“超级月亮”Supermoon
8月10日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在现身天宇，引发全球关注。
