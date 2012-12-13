24小时时事新闻(12月14日) 24Hours
12月11日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵利用镜子来定位政府军狙击手的位置。 REUTERS/Aaref Hretani
12月11日，叙利亚阿勒颇，地面上散落着遭毁坏的玩具。REUTERS/Aaref Hretani
12月12日，辽宁沈阳，一名男子躺在棺材内进行心理治疗。一家心理咨询中心采用“死亡体验”的方式来做心理治疗，通过挂遗像、躺棺材模拟死亡等方式治疗来访者。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
12月12日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，一名抗议者向防暴警察扔石块。 REUTERS/Patricio Murphy
12月12日，河北香河，农民刘启元展示其自制的“诺亚方舟”。该救生舱整体为球状，舱内设置标准救生座椅，可储存粮食和饮用水。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
12月12日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，杀毒软件McAfee创始人约翰·麦克菲(John McAfee)被拘留后，其女友前去移民中心看望他。约翰·麦克菲因为非法入境被危地马拉警方驱逐。此前，他因为涉嫌谋杀，一直遭到中美洲小more
12月12日，朝鲜利用“银河3号”运载火箭从平安北道铁山郡的西海卫星发射场，成功发射第二颗“光明星3号”卫星，卫星已经进入预定轨道。 REUTERS/KCNA
12月12日，北京，人们经过朝鲜大使馆外面展览的金正恩图像。中国对朝鲜发射火箭表示遗憾，并呼吁朝鲜遵守联合国安理会决议。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月12日，尼加拉瓜马那瓜，550个孩子在大都会天主大教堂参加第一次领圣餐仪式。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
12月12日，乌克兰基辅，新选出的乌克兰最高委员会举办首个任期的开幕仪式，两派议员因分歧大打出手。REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
德国杜塞尔多夫，公园钟表显示12月12日“12时12分”。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
2012年12月12日是本世纪最后一个年月日重叠的结婚“旺日”，世界各地出现结婚潮，一对新人在纽约州婚姻登记处接吻。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
12月12日，西班牙北部阿维莱斯，一艘搁浅的英国船只。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
12月12日，尼加拉瓜马那瓜，一名男子在“La Chureca”垃圾场捡拾废品。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
12月12日，希腊雅典，市政工人参加集会抗议政府部门裁员。 REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
12月12日，埃及开罗，反对总统穆尔西的抗议者拿着十字架和古兰经。埃及总统穆尔西执意就新宪法草案举行公投，反对派呼吁选民投下反对票，并准备发动更大规模的抗争。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
12月12日，德国法兰克福，德意志银行总部大楼外面停着警车。约500名警察和检察官当日突击搜查德国最大的金融机构德意志银行位于法兰克福的总部，对25名涉嫌逃税、洗钱和妨碍司法的银行职员进行调查，并已向其中5人发出拘捕令。more
下一个
朝鲜发射火箭 North Korea Launches Rocket
(Reuters) - 2012年12月12日，朝鲜成功发射火箭，此举提高了朝鲜新领导人的威信，也增加了朝鲜对他国的威胁程度。
24小时时事新闻(12月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年终盘点：分手类 Celebrity Breakups of 2012
(Reuters) - 盘点在2012年分手的名人们。
皇室宝贝 Royal babies
(Reuters) - 盘点各国皇室宝贝，含着金汤匙出生的他们一出生就备受瞩目。
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.