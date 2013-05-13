24小时时事新闻(5月14日) 24Hours
5月11日，西班牙毕尔巴鄂，民众参加示威游行，抗议政府削减社会公共部门的预算开支。REUTERS/Vincent West
5月11日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，民众欢迎前总理纳瓦兹·谢里夫(Nawaz Sharif)抵达投票站投票。巴基斯坦第二大党穆斯林联盟领导人、前总理谢里夫宣布在国民议会(下议院)选举中获胜。谢里夫将在阔别权力中心10多年后，三度more
5月11日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一名救援人员检查在爆炸袭击中丧生的孩子尸体。巴基斯坦卡拉奇发生一起针对议会选举投票的爆炸事件，造成至少11人死亡，多人受伤。据警方称，此次袭击的目标是一名ANP(民族党)的候选人。 REUTEmore
5月9日，叙利亚伊德利卜省Binnish，反对派武装士兵与政府军发生交火。 REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor
5月11日，韩国首尔，佛教徒举行灯笼游行，以迎接5月17日的佛诞日。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月11日，土耳其边境雷伊汉勒市，汽车炸弹爆炸现场冒出浓烟。叙新闻部长祖阿比称11日发生在土耳其的爆炸案与叙利亚无关，土耳其政府应为该爆炸案受指责。REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reutermore
5月11日，美国科罗拉多斯普林斯，出访的英国哈里王子在美国奥林匹克训练中心参加坐地排球活动。 REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
5月11日，澳大利亚珀斯，英国亿万富翁理查德·布兰森(Richard Branson)刮腿毛准备扮空姐。布兰森爵士因为打赌输给亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯(Tony Fernandes)，要在亚航一趟航班上打扮成“空姐”more
5月11日，印度西里古里，工人搬着采摘的茶叶返回工厂。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
5月11日，意大利都灵，尤文图斯队赢得意甲冠军。 REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
5月11日，意大利布雷西亚，前总理贝卢斯科尼开放自己在米兰附近的“丑闻别墅”，接受媒体拍摄和采访，努力证明自己的清白。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
5月11日，印度拉基斯坦Ajmer，一名穆斯林信徒在Urs节纪念活动中表演。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月11日，克罗地亚Sveta Marina，一名男子在海边欣赏彩虹。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
5月11日，美国加州卡森市，电子舞团体Krewella成员在Wango Tango演唱会上表演。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5月11日，孟加拉萨瓦尔，在大楼倒塌事故中被埋17天生还的女子Reshma Begum在医院接受治疗。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
5月11日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，工人在一个广告牌上安装竹管。REUTERS/Amit Dave
5月10日，叙利亚戴尔泽尔，一名反对派武装士兵手持武器坐在一个商店里。REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（8）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
本周中国区精选(5月3日-10日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月3日至10日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
俄罗斯红场大阅兵 Victory Parade in Russia
(Reuters) -5月9日，俄罗斯在首都莫斯科举行卫国战争胜利68周年盛大阅兵式。约有1.1万俄罗斯官兵、101个陆战武器装备及俄空军68架直升机和飞机参加。
曼联传奇主帅弗格森宣布退休 Alex Ferguson Retires
(Reuters) - 英超冠军曼联俱乐部证实，主帅弗格森将在本赛季结束后退休，结束在曼联27年的主帅生涯。弗格森一手缔造了曼联的“红魔传奇”，是英超历史上最具影响力的主教练。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.