24小时时事新闻(10月14日) 24Hours
10月12日，美国德克萨斯州达拉斯，一名工作人员在感染埃博拉病毒的医护人员的住处入口消毒。美国达拉斯市卫生部门官员当日宣布，一名曾看护过已病逝埃博拉病患的医护人员感染了埃博拉病毒。 REUTERS/Jaime R. Camore
10月12日，香港，警方清除民主示威者在市中心一些主要地点设置的部分路障，以缓解高峰时段某些街道的交通混乱。一名警方谈判人士对路透表示，示威者可以留在原地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月12日，耶路撒冷，一名犹太信徒在住棚节期间在西墙吟诵祝福。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
10月12日，意大利的里雅斯特举行年度Barcolana帆船赛，数千艘帆船参赛。Barcolana帆船赛是世界上最大的赛事之一，通常于每年10月的第二个周日举行。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10月11日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克西南部小村Kozhany，人们参加一个四轮摩托车业余赛。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
10月12日，智利圣地亚哥，防暴警察追赶一名示威者。印第安土著居民游行示威，反对哥伦布日。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
10月12日，日本大奖赛在Motegi举行，赛道工作人员奔跑前去救助从摩托车上跌落的葡萄牙车手米格尔·奥利维拉(Miguel Oliveira)。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
10月11日，刚果民主共和国金沙萨，球迷观看非洲国家杯足球赛科特迪瓦对阵刚果民主共和国。REUTERS/Media Coulibaly
10月12日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，叙利亚边境重镇Kobani冒出浓烟。Kobani是叙利亚与土耳其接壤的边陲重镇，“伊斯兰国”当日加紧了对该镇的控制。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
10月12日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们竖立污水管，为政府军的狙击手提供防护。REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
让旧iPhone发挥余热的10个奇思妙想 iPhone Tips
苹果新款iPhone已上市，大量旧iPhone或将进入垃圾堆。为您推荐10种明智、廉价的旧iPhone利用方式。
诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，17岁的巴基斯坦少女马拉拉成为史上最年轻的诺贝尔奖得主，与印度抵制童工运动领袖凯拉什·沙提雅提分享诺贝尔和平奖。
纽约动漫大会“妖魔”齐登场 Comic Con NY
为期四天的2014纽约动漫展在雅各布·贾维茨会展中心举行，成为了全球动漫迷欢聚的盛会。
本周中国区精选(10月3日-7日) China Weekly
聚焦10月3日至7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.