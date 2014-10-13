版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 14:31 BJT

24小时时事新闻(10月14日) 24Hours

10月12日，美国德克萨斯州达拉斯，一名工作人员在感染埃博拉病毒的医护人员的住处入口消毒。美国达拉斯市卫生部门官员当日宣布，一名曾看护过已病逝埃博拉病患的医护人员感染了埃博拉病毒。 REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，美国德克萨斯州达拉斯，一名工作人员在感染埃博拉病毒的医护人员的住处入口消毒。美国达拉斯市卫生部门官员当日宣布，一名曾看护过已病逝埃博拉病患的医护人员感染了埃博拉病毒。 REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
10月12日，香港，警方清除民主示威者在市中心一些主要地点设置的部分路障，以缓解高峰时段某些街道的交通混乱。一名警方谈判人士对路透表示，示威者可以留在原地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，香港，警方清除民主示威者在市中心一些主要地点设置的部分路障，以缓解高峰时段某些街道的交通混乱。一名警方谈判人士对路透表示，示威者可以留在原地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月12日，耶路撒冷，一名犹太信徒在住棚节期间在西墙吟诵祝福。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，耶路撒冷，一名犹太信徒在住棚节期间在西墙吟诵祝福。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
10月12日，意大利的里雅斯特举行年度Barcolana帆船赛，数千艘帆船参赛。Barcolana帆船赛是世界上最大的赛事之一，通常于每年10月的第二个周日举行。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，意大利的里雅斯特举行年度Barcolana帆船赛，数千艘帆船参赛。Barcolana帆船赛是世界上最大的赛事之一，通常于每年10月的第二个周日举行。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10月11日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克西南部小村Kozhany，人们参加一个四轮摩托车业余赛。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月11日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克西南部小村Kozhany，人们参加一个四轮摩托车业余赛。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
10月12日，智利圣地亚哥，防暴警察追赶一名示威者。印第安土著居民游行示威，反对哥伦布日。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，智利圣地亚哥，防暴警察追赶一名示威者。印第安土著居民游行示威，反对哥伦布日。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
10月12日，日本大奖赛在Motegi举行，赛道工作人员奔跑前去救助从摩托车上跌落的葡萄牙车手米格尔·奥利维拉(Miguel Oliveira)。REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，日本大奖赛在Motegi举行，赛道工作人员奔跑前去救助从摩托车上跌落的葡萄牙车手米格尔·奥利维拉(Miguel Oliveira)。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
10月11日，刚果民主共和国金沙萨，球迷观看非洲国家杯足球赛科特迪瓦对阵刚果民主共和国。REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月11日，刚果民主共和国金沙萨，球迷观看非洲国家杯足球赛科特迪瓦对阵刚果民主共和国。REUTERS/Media Coulibaly
10月12日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，叙利亚边境重镇Kobani冒出浓烟。Kobani是叙利亚与土耳其接壤的边陲重镇，“伊斯兰国”当日加紧了对该镇的控制。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，叙利亚边境重镇Kobani冒出浓烟。Kobani是叙利亚与土耳其接壤的边陲重镇，“伊斯兰国”当日加紧了对该镇的控制。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
10月12日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们竖立污水管，为政府军的狙击手提供防护。REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2014年 10月 13日 星期一
10月12日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们竖立污水管，为政府军的狙击手提供防护。REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
