24小时时事新闻(8月15日) 24hours
8月13日，约旦河西岸城市拉马拉，以色列士兵在卡兰蒂亚检查站对巴勒斯坦人的示威活动保持警戒。REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
8月13日，加沙，一名巴勒斯坦妇女痛哭亲属在以色列导弹拆解并爆炸过程中被杀死。巴勒斯坦专家试图拆解一枚未爆炸的以色列导弹，但不幸发生爆炸，导致包括一名意大利籍摄影记者在内的5人死亡，另有6人严重受伤。 REUTERS/Amore
8月13日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子被政府军投掷的汽油弹炸伤。 REUTERS/Rami Zayat
8月13日，锡耶纳赛马节在意大利托斯卡纳大区古城锡耶纳市中心的田野广场举行。这是该市著名的传统赛马节，始于1656年，现今于每年7月2日和8月16日举行。REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
8月13日，德国科隆，一名观众扮成“狐狸”参加游戏展Gamescom。该游戏展于8月13日至17日举行，是欧洲最大的游戏展会。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
8月13日，美国纽约，一名男子行走在洪水淹没的街道上。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8月13日，乌克兰基辅，在乌克兰正教会·莫斯科牧首区进行牧首选举期间，警察在洞穴修道院附近站岗。基辅以及全乌克兰东正教会宗主教，服从莫斯科的乌克兰东正教会领导人弗拉基米尔大主教于7月5日因长期患病医治无效去世，享年78岁more
8月13日，伊拉克边境城镇费希哈布尔，一个逃离战火的孩子来到边境后休息。REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
8月13日，乌克兰顿涅茨克市，亲俄分离主义者在检查站指着一辆布满弹孔的公共汽车。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
8月13日，美国芝加哥，一名女子在瑜伽课上教授社区居民练习瑜伽。 REUTERS/Jim Young
下一个
法国仍为世界头号旅游大国 France
尽管经济不景气，法国在2013年仍保持了世界头号旅游大国的称号，吸引游客近8,500万人，主要得益于中国游客兴趣浓烈以及前往该国的北美游客人数回升。
普京形象T恤衫红场热卖 Putin T-shirts
俄罗斯服装品牌“阿尼娅与万尼亚”在莫斯科红场上的国家百货商场举行售卖活动，顾客排队购买印有总统普京头像的T恤衫。
探秘传染病隔离病房 Isolation ward
埃博拉疫情迅速发展，世卫组织已宣布“全球警戒”。设备先进的传染病隔离病房和“严防死守”的医护人员，成为阻止疫情扩散的关键。
特斯拉Model S车型遭诟病 Tesla Model S
《消费者报告》称，特斯拉Model S的流线感和简约设计值得推崇，但这款汽车还存在很多可能影响消费者体验的问题。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.