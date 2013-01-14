24小时时事新闻(1月15日) 24Hours
1月13日，叙利亚阿勒颇北部阿札茲小镇，人们哀悼在政府军轰炸中丧生的死者。 REUTERS/Zain Karam
一名反对派武装士兵在政府军的袭击中受伤。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
1月13日，马里巴马科，一位年轻DJ在婚礼上演奏。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
1月13日，美国总统奥巴马连任就职典礼首场彩排在华盛顿举行，演练了检阅部队、宣誓就职等重要程序。总统夫妇、副总统夫妇等角色均由人代为串场。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler
一名技术员在彩排时测试话筒。奥巴马的就职典礼将在1月21日正式举行。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1月13日，孟加拉达卡栋吉，信徒在世界穆斯林大会结束后乘坐超载火车回家。世界穆斯林大会每年举行一次，为期三天，是世界上最大型的宗教集会之一。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
1月14日，澳大利亚墨尔本，俄罗斯选手莎拉波娃在澳大利亚网球公开赛上为球迷签名。 REUTERS/David Gray
1月13日，西班牙马德里，一名医疗工作者将其标语贴在卫生部大楼窗户上。西班牙人近期举行示威活动，抗议政府削减医疗保健预算以及医保私有化计划。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
1月13日，第70届美国电影电视金球奖在美国洛杉矶颁奖，女星佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)与朱莉娅·路易斯-德利法斯 (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Jason Rmore
1月13日，梵蒂冈圣彼得广场，一名女警(左)试图阻止举行抗议活动的女权组织Femen成员。REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
1月13日，印度加尔各答南部萨格尔岛，一名装扮成圣雄甘地的信徒前去领取救济品。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1月13日，英国伦敦，一名演员身穿多利亚时代服装进入古老火车车厢。为庆祝伦敦地铁开通150周年，伦敦交通博物馆修复了100多年前曾行驶在伦敦地铁线路上的英国大都会火车公司1898年建造的最后一座蒸汽动力火车头“大都会一号more
1月13日，尼日利亚拉各斯，一具尸体躺在输油管道爆炸现场。尼日利亚警方证实，位于尼西南部奥贡州的一条输油管道12日因偷油导致爆炸起火，造成至少30人死亡。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
1月13日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，士兵粉刷墙壁以迎接总统莫利纳(Otto Perez Molina)。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
1月12日，美国小姐选美比赛在拉斯维加斯举行，23岁的纽约州小姐哈根(Mallory Hytes Hagan)(中)摘得桂冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
1月13日，美国康涅狄格州钮敦镇，人们召开有关桑迪·胡克小学的会议。去年12月14日，康涅狄格州桑迪胡克小学发生枪击惨案。 REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
1月13日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城举行“不穿裤子乘地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
1月13日，也门古城亚丁，分裂主义势力“南方运动”的支持者参加集会，并纪念1986年的也门内战。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
下一个
不穿裤子乘地铁 No Pantsuits Subway
(Reuters) - 一年一度的“不穿裤子乘地铁”活动在全球各大城市举行。
第70届金球奖名单出炉 Golden Globe Awards
(Reuters) - 第70届美国电影电视金球奖1月14日在洛杉矶颁奖，由本·阿弗莱克执导的《逃离德黑兰》爆冷摘得电影类最佳剧情片和最佳导演两项大奖。电视剧方面，《国土安全》横扫三大奖成大赢家。
韩国如厕文化公园 South Korea's toilet culture
(Reuters) -韩国水原市的厕所文化公园是世界上唯一一座以厕所为主题的公园，用一系列展品为游人呈现有趣的厕所文化。
本周中国区精选(1月4日-11日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.