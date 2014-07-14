24小时时事新闻(7月15日) 24Hours
7月13日，加沙地带，以色列士兵站在一辆坦克上。以色列国防军13日证实，以军12日晚至13日凌晨派遣特种部队对加沙地带北部发起突袭。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
7月13日，加沙，一名女子痛哭其亲属在以色列的空袭中被杀死。据巴勒斯坦卫生部消息称，加沙地带12日共有56名巴勒斯坦人死亡，是以军发起“护刃行动”以来巴方单日死亡人数最高的一天。REUTERS/Mohammed Salemore
7月13日，加沙，巴勒斯坦民众站在遭以色列空袭毁坏的房屋瓦砾中。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月13日，巴西世界杯决赛在马拉卡纳球场拉开战幕，一位球迷在比赛期间闯入球场，被安保人员抓住并带离球场。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
7月13日，在巴西世界杯决赛结束后，获得金手套奖的德国门将曼努埃尔·诺伊尔与阿根廷球员梅西握手。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
7月13日，阿根廷首都布宜诺斯艾利斯市，数千名球迷聚集在奥贝里斯克区观看世界杯决赛直播，当看到德国队击败阿根廷队赢得巴西世界杯的大力神杯时，球迷聚集地发生了严重的暴力骚乱。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
7月13日，乌克兰东部小村Semenovka，一名乌克兰士兵拿着枪在车上警戒。乌克兰军方发言人12日表示，乌克兰东部民间武装开始发动反攻，但政府军仍将继续进攻。民间武装称，至少有30名平民死于炮击。REUTERS/Glemore
7月13日，日本东京，靖国神社在御魂节期间点亮灯笼纪念战死者。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
7月13日，印控克什米尔斯利那加举行殉道者日纪念活动，一名印度警察在一栋住宅楼上警戒。殉道者日是为了纪念1931年7月13日因抗议当时的统治者王公哈里辛格(Maharaja Hari Singh)而遭警察杀害的22名克什more
7月13日，在德国摩托车大奖赛中，荷兰车手布莱恩与其同胞车手发生碰撞后引发冲突互相殴打。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
德国绝杀阿根廷 捧得大力神杯 Germany Defeat Argentina
巴西世界杯决赛在里约热内卢马拉卡纳球场战罢，凭借格策在第113分钟的绝杀，德国队1比0战胜阿根廷队，第四次捧得大力神杯。
港台沪入选全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities
万事达卡最新发布的数据显示，伦敦荣登全球20大旅行目的地排行榜榜首，上海、香港和台北再次入榜。
世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。
最具有权势的明星 Most powerful celebrities 2014
《福布斯》杂志近日公布百大明星权势榜，流行音乐天后碧昂斯荣登榜首。
