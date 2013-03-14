24小时时事新闻(3月15日) 24Hours
3月13日，梵蒂冈，76岁的阿根廷枢机主教伯格里奥在115名红衣主教的秘密投票中以77票当选为第266任罗马教皇。伯格里奥获称为教皇弗朗西斯一世，成为近1,300年来首位非欧洲教皇。 REUTERS/Dylan Martmore
在选举出新任教皇后，枢机主教们出现在一个阳台上。REUTERS/Max Rossi
3月13日，美国洛杉矶，信徒在圣母大教堂祈祷。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月13日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，穆斯林妇女子在Altaf Ahmad Wani的葬礼上痛哭。年轻人Wani在与中央后备警察部队成员的冲突中意外死亡。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
3月13日，柬埔寨金边，一位遭逮捕的示威者在警车上抓住一名警官的腿。一家房地产公司填补金边一湖泊作商业开发，约数千户人家因这争议性工程被迫迁离。 REUTERS/Samrang Pring
3月13日，叙利亚拉卡市，政府军轰炸致使一栋建筑着火。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
3月13日，叙利亚拉卡市，一个孩子观看总统阿萨德的父亲、已故总统哈菲兹·阿萨德的雕像。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
3月13日，缅甸沙伦基镇，一名女子用自行车载着篮子前往市场售卖。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
3月12日，美国亚利桑那州凤凰城举行边境安全展，FLIR系统公司黑白监控摄像头显示出与会者的身影。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
3月13日，马里加奥，一个孩子行走在土屋墙边。REUTERS/Joe Penney
3月13日，缅甸沙伦基镇，村民参加示威活动抗议一个铜矿项目。缅甸反对派领袖昂山素季呼吁反对中缅合资莱比塘铜矿的当地村民接受该项目，否则将伤害缅甸经济，“其他国家也会认为我们在经济上不可信任。” REUTERS/Soe Zmore
3月13日，巴西里约热内卢罗德里戈湖中被发现有成千上万的死鱼。据当地媒体报道，污染使得湖中水体含氧量过低，最终导致成千上万死鱼的出现。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
3月13日，意大利罗马，美国NBA前球星丹尼斯·罗德曼(Dennis Rodman)出现在圣彼得广场附近。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月13日，河北石家庄，大学生王月在树洞上绘画了一只小猫。大四女孩王月为树洞作画，给城市增添了色彩，已引起了石家庄市有关部门的注意，可能考虑在全市推广“树洞画”。 REUTERS/Pillar Lee
3月13日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马会晤众议院共和党议员后离开现场。但奥巴马在说服他们接受在减赤协议中包含加税措施方面几乎没有任何进展。REUTERS/Larry Downing
3月13日，在切尔滕纳姆赛马节第二日--女士日，一名女士盛装出席赛马场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3月13日，阿富汗喀布尔，来自移动迷你儿童马戏团的孩子参加表演。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
