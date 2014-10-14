24小时时事新闻(10月15日) 24Hours
10月3日，美国密苏里州弗格森，示威者在弗格森镇警察局抗议，要求起诉枪杀布朗的警察威尔森。今年8月，黑人青年布朗在弗格森镇被警察开枪击毙，引发抗议示威。REUTERS/Jim Young
10月13日，巴西巴西利亚，总统罗塞夫在新闻发布会上讲话。2014年巴西总统选举第二轮投票将于10月26日举行。12日，首轮投票率位居第三的社会党候选人玛丽娜·席尔瓦在圣保罗正式宣布支持社会民主党候选人阿埃西奥·内韦斯，more
10月13日，印度阿拉哈巴德，尘暴来袭时景观。REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
10月13日，阿富汗喀布尔，一辆汽车在自杀式爆炸袭击中被毁。一名阿富汗官员表示，一起攻击北约护卫队的自杀式爆炸袭击事件导致1名平民丧生。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
10月13日，香港，上百名身份不明者试图拆除示威者设在中心区的路障，并与示威者发生冲突。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月13日，美国纽约，人们拍摄纽交所外的法拉利汽车。菲亚特克莱斯勒汽车公司(FCA)当日首次亮相华尔街，将正式在美挂牌上市。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
10月13日，乌克兰基辅，约300乌克兰国民兵聚集在总统行政办公室外要求遣散。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
10月13日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德，一名女子在军事阅兵前站在一辆坦克上拍照。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10月13日，美国德克萨斯州达拉斯，工作人员清理一名感染埃博拉病毒护士的物品。美国德克萨斯州达拉斯市的一名护士因为护理上星期去世的病人邓肯而感染上埃博拉，这是美国第二例埃博拉病例。 REUTERS/Jaime R. Camore
10月13日，埃及开罗机场，医护人员检查从沙特阿拉伯麦加朝圣返回的乘客。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
下一个
背妻狂奔 Wife Carrying Championships
“北美背妻赛跑锦标赛”在美国缅因州纽里展开角逐，比赛中丈夫需要扛着娇妻以最快的速度奔到终点。
诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize
截至10月13日，2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，61岁的法国经济学家让·梯若尔因其对市场力量和监管的分析获得诺贝尔经济学奖。
24小时时事新闻(10月14日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
让旧iPhone发挥余热的10个奇思妙想 iPhone Tips
苹果新款iPhone已上市，大量旧iPhone或将进入垃圾堆。为您推荐10种明智、廉价的旧iPhone利用方式。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.