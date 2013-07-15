24小时时事新闻(7月16日) 24Hours
7月14日，法国在首都巴黎举行了传统的国庆阅兵仪式，奥朗德总统作为三军统帅在香榭丽舍大街检阅了部队。今年阅兵式突出了法国在西非国家马里采取的军事行动。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
7月14日，法国国庆日焰火在巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近绽放。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
7月14日，浙江嘉兴，一个孩子在体校练习体操项目单杠。 REUTERS/William Hong
7月14日，在西班牙潘普洛纳奔牛节上，一名斗牛士被斗牛撞倒。REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月14日，加拿大美干提湖，一名警察观看拆毁建筑的废墟。一列载有73节油罐车的火车6日在美干提湖发生脱轨爆炸并引发大火，有超过30座建筑被损毁。REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
6月6日，美国纽约，“赤裸牛仔”罗伯特·伯克(Robert Burck)在前往时代广场表演前，在浴室内祈祷。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
7月13日，叙利亚戴尔泽尔，一名反对派武装士兵摆弄一个玩具枪。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
7月14日，英国伦敦，英国凯特王妃预产期临近，众多媒体已经聚集在凯特待产的圣玛丽医院，等待现场报道英国“王室婴儿”的降生。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
7月14日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，26对同性恋伴侣举行集体婚礼。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
7月14日，英国英格兰，威廉王子与哈里王子参加Jerudong Trophy马球赛。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月14日，格鲁吉亚第比利斯，一个孩子接受洗礼。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
7月13日，美国佛罗里达州Sanford，因枪杀黑人少年而被控二级谋杀罪的美国佛州社区协警乔治·齐默曼(George Zimmerman)被陪审团宣判无罪，并被当庭释放。REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
7月14日，美国纽约，数百名民众举行抗议活动，对于美国佛州社区协警乔治·齐默曼的无罪审判结果表示不满。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
7月14日，智利瓦尔帕莱索，水基破裂造成的破坏现场。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
7月13日，马其顿斯科普里西部小村Galicnik，人们身穿传统服装举着火把，准备参加传统的Galicnik婚礼庆典。 REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
诺基亚发布4100万像素手机Lumia1020
(Reuters) -诺基亚在美国纽约举行发布会，正式推出了全新旗舰机型诺基亚Lumia 1020，配备4100万像素背照式传感器。
救火进行时 Fighting Fire
(Reuters) - 身为消防员，危险是时刻存在的，每次进入火场几乎都是一次与死神的较量。
救火进行时 Fighting Fire
(Reuters) -
本周中国区精选(7月5日-12日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月5日至12日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
