图片 | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 11:44 BJT

24小时时事新闻(7月16日) 24Hours

7月14日，意大利吉廖岛，工作人员在2012年触礁沉没的豪华邮轮哥斯达“协和号”(Costa Concordia)工作，令其浮出水面。哥斯达“协和号”出水后，将被拖往位于意大利的母港热那亚，准备拆解。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，意大利吉廖岛，工作人员在2012年触礁沉没的豪华邮轮哥斯达“协和号”(Costa Concordia)工作，令其浮出水面。哥斯达“协和号”出水后，将被拖往位于意大利的母港热那亚，准备拆解。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7月14日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，球迷迎接阿根廷队回国，警察在现场维持秩序。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，球迷迎接阿根廷队回国，警察在现场维持秩序。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
7月14日，在西班牙潘普洛纳小城举办的奔牛节活动上，一头公牛刺中参与者。此次活动从6日开始，已经有数人因公牛攻击而受伤。 REUTERS/Vincent West

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，在西班牙潘普洛纳小城举办的奔牛节活动上，一头公牛刺中参与者。此次活动从6日开始，已经有数人因公牛攻击而受伤。 REUTERS/Vincent West
7月15日，狂欢者拿着红围巾参加潘普洛纳奔牛节闭幕式。REUTERS/Vincent West

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月15日，狂欢者拿着红围巾参加潘普洛纳奔牛节闭幕式。REUTERS/Vincent West
7月14日，加沙，一个在以色列炮轰中受伤的巴勒斯坦女孩在医院接受治疗。以色列14日继续向加沙地带展开猛烈炮轰，但没有再派出地面部队。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，加沙，一个在以色列炮轰中受伤的巴勒斯坦女孩在医院接受治疗。以色列14日继续向加沙地带展开猛烈炮轰，但没有再派出地面部队。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月14日，加沙地带，一名以色列士兵检查坦克炮。REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，加沙地带，一名以色列士兵检查坦克炮。REUTERS/Nir Elias
7月14日，乌克兰东部Sloviansk，一名士兵手拿着地雷。乌克兰国防部长贺勒提(Valery Heletey)称，该国一架参加打击分裂主义叛乱力量军事行动的AN-26飞机，被“可能”从俄罗斯领土发射的火箭击落。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，乌克兰东部Sloviansk，一名士兵手拿着地雷。乌克兰国防部长贺勒提(Valery Heletey)称，该国一架参加打击分裂主义叛乱力量军事行动的AN-26飞机，被“可能”从俄罗斯领土发射的火箭击落。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
7月14日，乌克兰顿涅茨克市，乘坐公共汽车的市民向窗外张望。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，乌克兰顿涅茨克市，乘坐公共汽车的市民向窗外张望。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
7月14日，也门阿姆兰，民众查看在冲突中遭炸毁的建筑废墟。也门政府军和什叶派胡塞武装组织之间发生持续的武装冲突。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，也门阿姆兰，民众查看在冲突中遭炸毁的建筑废墟。也门政府军和什叶派胡塞武装组织之间发生持续的武装冲突。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
7月14日，柬埔寨金边，士兵抬着在军用直升机坠毁中死亡的士兵遗体。柬埔寨国防部长狄班表示，有架军用直升机今天在训练时坠毁首都金边郊外，机上5名士兵死亡，另一人重伤。. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
7月14日，柬埔寨金边，士兵抬着在军用直升机坠毁中死亡的士兵遗体。柬埔寨国防部长狄班表示，有架军用直升机今天在训练时坠毁首都金边郊外，机上5名士兵死亡，另一人重伤。. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 7月 14日
巴西世界杯决赛在里约热内卢马拉卡纳球场战罢，凭借格策在第113分钟的绝杀，德国队1比0战胜阿根廷队，第四次捧得大力神杯。

2014年 7月 14日
万事达卡最新发布的数据显示，伦敦荣登全球20大旅行目的地排行榜榜首，上海、香港和台北再次入榜。

2014年 7月 11日
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。

2014年 7月 11日

