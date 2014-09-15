24小时时事新闻(9月16日) 24Hours
9月14日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜最高法院判处美国公民马修·托德·米勒(Matthew Todd Miller)六年劳教，理由是后者在朝鲜旅游期间从事“敌对行为”。美国要求朝鲜立即赦免并释放米勒。米勒今年4月进入朝鲜后撕毁了旅游more
9月14日，乌克兰东部Luhanks，一名亲俄分离主义分子展示破损的乌克兰国旗。乌克兰国防部长瓦列里在接受电视采访时称，北约方面已开始向乌克兰供应武器。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9月14日，叙利亚大马士革附近Douma，在政府军空袭中受伤的儿童在野战医院休息。 REUTERS/Badra Mamet
9月14日，在伦敦时装周上，超模卡拉·迪瓦伊率领众模特在Topshop Unique2015春夏时装发布会结束时上台谢场。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月14日，美国爱荷华州印第安纳，美国前国务卿希拉里及丈夫克林顿出席炸牛排大会(Harkin Steak Fry)。爱荷华州炸牛排大会是民主党的一项重要筹款活动，爱荷华州民主党候选人也极力在炸牛排大会中争取选票。它对于政more
9月14日，加沙，巴勒斯坦学生前去上学。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
9月14日，英国伦敦，哈里王子在国际伤残军人运动会闭幕式上讲话。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
9月14日，香港，“占领中环”行动者发起“黑布游行”，抗议全国人大定出的香港普选框架。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月14日，在伦敦时装周上，设计师维维安·韦斯特伍德佩戴着“Yes”胸章，在后台举着苏格兰旗帜。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月14日，伊拉克埃尔比勒，一个逃离战火的儿童与家人坐在难民营帐篷外。REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
