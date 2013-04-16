24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours
4月15日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，反对派总统候选人卡普里莱斯(Henrique Capriles)的支持者举行抗议活动。委总统大选落下帷幕，尼古拉斯·马杜罗最终以微弱优势赢得选举。但反对派候选人卡普里莱斯要求重新点票，他坚信more
一个男孩跳过抗议者设置的燃烧路障。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
4月15日，白俄罗斯明斯克南部小村Khlupin，一名村民站在遭洪水淹没的房屋门口。REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
4月15日，耶路撒冷，一名士兵在赫茨尔山军事墓地悼念阵亡士兵。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
4月15日，法国巴黎，一名游客在卡地亚当代艺术基金会参观艺术家让·穆克(RonMueck)的雕塑作品。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
4月15日，北京地坛医院的重症监护室门口，北京首例H7N9小患者圆圆在两名护士的带领下走出ICU重症监护病房，转入普通病房继续观察。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月15日，香港，美国海军士兵在美国两栖攻击舰USS Peleliu上经过一幅美国国旗。美国海军两栖攻击舰USS Peleliu (LHA 5)当日抵港，展开为期4天的访港行程，预计下站将会前往日本冲绳。 REUTERSmore
4月15日，朝鲜平壤，军队艺术团体在户外表演庆祝已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年。 REUTERS/KCNA
4月15日，埃及开罗，埃及法院下令就涉嫌杀害示威民众一案释放前总统穆巴拉克，但在其所涉嫌欺诈案调查结束前，仍对其予以拘留。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月15日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名斗牛士手部受伤。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
4月15日，在哈萨克斯坦时装周上，模特展示设计师Kamila Kurbani的新品服装。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
4月15日，韩国首尔，一名男子在地铁站拍摄参加反恐演练的士兵。朝鲜庆祝金日成诞辰纪念日，并再次发出新的军事行动威胁，向韩国发出“最后通牒”，加剧朝鲜半岛紧张局势。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月15日，尼泊尔加德满都，民众庆祝朱砂节(Sindoor Jatra)，迎接春天和尼泊尔新年的到来。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
4月15日，法国边境小村Cessy，一名技术人员站在研究团队“紧凑渺子线圈实验”(CMS)的设备附近。紧凑渺子线圈实验为欧洲核子研究组织(CERN)的主要研究团队之一。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
4月12日，湖北武汉，学生们参加空军飞行员选拔考核。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月15日，北京，冰岛总理西于尔扎多蒂(Johanna Sigurdardottir)欢迎仪式上的一名仪仗队士兵。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月15日，美国波士顿举行的马拉松比赛遭遇爆炸袭击，几乎同时发生的两起爆炸发生在马拉松赛终点线附近，造成两人死亡，上百人受伤。一名白宫官员表示，白宫尚不清楚是何人计划并实施了波士顿马拉松赛爆炸案，但正在按“恐怖行为”进行more
4月15日，西班牙巴伦西亚，一名男子在其房屋被银行收回后取走私人物品。REUTERS/Heino Kalis
4月15日，法国西部Notre-Dame-des-Landes，警察与反对在此地建设新机场的抗议者发生冲突。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
4月13日，约旦河西岸杰宁市，巴勒斯坦人向卡车上装载新收割的麦子。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
