24小时时事新闻（12月17日）
12月16日，澳大利亚悉尼，警察在一咖啡馆发生人质劫持时救助一名受伤的女子。澳洲警察当日稍早冲进悉尼咖啡馆，解救被劫持的数名人质，结束了这场持续16小时的劫持事件。这起事件造成三人死亡，其中包括一名持枪劫持者。 Rmore
12月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名男子骑车经过马航MH17坠毁现场。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12月15日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，一名遭“伊斯兰国”扣押的黎巴嫩士兵的妻子参加示威活动，要求政府采取行动。20多名黎巴嫩安全部队士兵被逊尼派伊斯兰扣押。REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
12月15日，香港，工作人员清理亲民主示威者遗留的雨伞标志。香港警方当日中午完成最后一个被示威人士占领的地区--铜锣湾的清场行动，并拘捕在场17名不愿在限期前自愿离开封锁区的人士。这场持续79天，争取民主普选的＂占领运动more
12月15日，美国新泽西，总统奥巴马在一个联合空军基地发表讲话后与听众握手。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
12月14日，叙利亚东北部Qamishli，一名雅兹迪族难民裹着毯子行走在Nowruz难民营中的泥地里。 REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
12月15日，上海，一名股民在证交所查看股市行情。中国股市沪综指当日震荡收升，基建板块大涨提振市场人气。REUTERS/Aly Song
12月15日，韩国首尔，警察下雪时撑着伞在景福宫站岗。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
12月15日，乌克兰东部小村Rozsypne，一名男子站在一辆行驶的坦克附近。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12月15日，尼泊尔巴德岗，一个孩子在街道上奔跑。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
悉尼人质劫持事件
悉尼一家咖啡馆发生人质劫持事件，透过窗户可看见现场有黑白旗帜，与“伊斯兰国”的旗帜相似。据目击者最新消息，已有数名人质跑出咖啡馆，但还不清楚是获释还是逃出。
寰宇搜奇（15）
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
中国首家女子拳击俱乐部
中国首家女子拳击俱乐部于2010年在上海创立，至今已发展成拥有逾百名年龄在18至40岁会员的团队，想加入这家俱乐部的头条守则是“仅限女性”。
路透年度图片-时尚类
路透公布2014年度时尚类最佳图片，解读时尚界流行风潮。
