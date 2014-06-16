24小时时事新闻(6月17日) 24Hours
6月15日，加沙地带南部拉法拉，一名巴勒斯坦男子检查以色列空袭造成的破坏。以色列空军14日夜间空袭了加沙地带多处军事目标，至少造成一人受伤。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
6月14日，伊拉克阿尔贝拉，在逊尼派叛乱武装分子的车辆抵达一个难民营时，一名伊拉克安全部队士兵严阵以待。逊尼派叛乱武装分子在扫荡了巴格达北边的Tigris山谷地区城镇后，似乎在巴格达市以外停止了进攻，转而加强对北部地区的more
6月15日，伊拉克巴格达东部Al-Fdhiliya，政府军士兵举着武器在街道上游行。这些男子是自愿加入政府军打击逊尼派叛乱武装分子。 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
6月15日，以色列大漠，非洲犹太人庆祝五旬节。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
6月15日，以色列希伯伦，以色列士兵在巴勒斯坦居民区巡逻。以色列总理内塔尼亚胡15日在特拉维夫召开的内阁会议上表示，绑架3名犹太青年的事件是巴勒斯坦伊斯兰抵抗运动（哈马斯）所为，哈马斯将为此承担“严重后果”。 REUTmore
6月16日，波黑萨拉热窝，球迷庆祝阿根廷在与波黑的比赛中进球。2014世界杯F组首轮一场比赛在马拉卡纳球场展开角逐，阿根廷2比1力克波黑。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
6月15日，西班牙巴塞罗那附近Montmelo，本田车队车手马克·马奎斯(Marc Marquez)与其支持者踢球，庆祝自己赢得加泰罗尼亚大奖赛。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
6月15日，巴西世界杯小组赛E组比赛在阿莱格里港河岸球场展开角逐，法国队的安东尼·格里兹曼(右)与洪都拉斯队的奥斯曼·查韦斯争球。法国队在本场比赛中3-0完胜洪都拉斯。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
6月15日，世界杯E组第一场瑞士对阵厄瓜多尔，瑞士队球员在比赛结束后庆祝球队2-1取胜。 REUTERS/David Gray
6月15日，印度新德里，92对新人等待集体婚礼开始。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
下一个
伊拉克战火重燃 Iraq Conflict
伊拉克反政府武装攻城掠地，引发严重安全危机。奥巴马正考虑如何帮助伊拉克，但他排除了重新派美军去伊拉克作战的可能性。
厕纸变婚纱 Toilet paper wedding dresses
2014年6月12日，第十届厕纸婚纱设计大赛在美国纽约举行，极富创意的设计师们利用厕纸、胶带、胶水和针线做出了能穿能看的新娘婚纱。
《Maxim》百位性感美女榜 Maxim Hot 100 2014
男性时尚杂志《Maxim》公布2014年最性感美女排行榜，“维秘天使”坎蒂丝·斯瓦内普尔(Candice Swanepoel)荣登榜首。
本周中国区精选(6月6日-13日) China Weekly
聚焦6月6日至13日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.