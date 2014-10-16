24小时时事新闻(10月17日) 24Hours
10月15日，美国亚特兰大，被确诊感染埃博拉病毒的护士安伯·文森(左)抵达埃默里大学医院后，从救护车上下来。安伯·文森和美国第一名感染埃博拉的女护士尼娜·范是同事，均曾护理过美国本土发现的首名埃博拉患者邓肯。 REUTmore
10月15日，在NBA国际系列赛北京赛上，表演团队Team Hype成员表演投篮。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月15日，香港，一名示威者拿着遭警察殴打受伤的示威者曾健超(Ken Tsang Kin-chiu)照片痛哭。曾健超是社会福利界的选举委员，也是香港公民党成员。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月15日，西班牙北非飞地梅利利亚，大约300名移民试图爬过边境墙，进入西班牙境内。部分翻越者被西班牙警卫队逮捕。 REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
10月15日，乌克兰时装周在基辅举行，模特在后台候场。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
10月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一位妇女拖着购物车经过在交火中被毁坏的建筑。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
10月15日，耶路撒冷，以色列警察逮捕一名巴勒斯坦抗议者。巴勒斯坦民众举行示威活动，抗议犹太游客进入圣殿山，并与以色列警察发生激烈冲突。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
10月14日，津巴布韦万基国家公园，大象群在一处水坑准备饮水。津巴布韦当局称，盗猎者为取象牙，向万基国家公园大象饮水的水池内投入氰化物，导致约100头动物死亡。A REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
10月15日，韩国京畿道，脱北者Lee Min-bok在家中接受路透采访时，展示抨击朝鲜当局的传单。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
10月15日，美国驻利比里亚大使黛博拉·马拉克(红衣)抵达利比里亚杜伯曼堡。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
下一个
秋影随行 Fall Colors 2014
纯净的秋色层层叠叠、错落有致地铺陈开来，油画般浓墨重彩，感觉是人在画中游，又仿佛一段秋天的童话。
24小时时事新闻(10月16日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正恩拄拐亮相 Kim Jong Un re-appears
朝鲜《劳动新闻》周二刊发该国领导人金正恩拄着拐杖视察的照片。此前一段时间金正恩在公众视野中消失，引发外界对其健康状况和是否仍继续掌权的猜测。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.