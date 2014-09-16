24小时时事新闻(9月17日) 24hours
9月15日，伊拉克摩苏尔附近，一名库尔德族武装人员向伊斯兰国控制的地区发射迫击炮弹。美国当局表示，中东各国将加入空袭伊斯兰国武装份子行动。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
9月15日，英国苏格兰，英国首相卡梅伦在苏格兰本周公投前最后一次到访，恳请苏格兰民众投票支持统一，警告若投票决定独立，将是不可逆转的决定。 民调显示公投统独仍难分轩轾，而身兼保守党党魁且支持度多来自英格兰的卡梅伦则呼吁选more
6月11日，美国北卡罗来纳州费尔蒙，一名养殖户解剖一只死鸡检查病因。 REUTERS/Randall Hill
9月15日，在伦敦时装周上，女歌手帕洛玛·费丝(左)、超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(左二)观看Burberry Prorsum 2015春夏时装发布会。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月15日，乌克兰基辅，一名政府军志愿者从前线回国后与女友交谈。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
9月12日，湖北武汉硚口古田四路一处工地上，一名测量员独自在基坑中测量时突然遭遇塌方，大半个身子当即被倾泻而下的土方埋住，众人迅速展开营救并报警。数十名工友靠着双手刨土救人，经过5小时后将其救出。 REUTERS/Strmore
9月15日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，军警士兵参加独立日阅兵。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
9月15日，菲律宾马尼拉，一艘船只因台风“海鸥”倾覆，15名船员全部获救。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
9月15日，德国科隆举行世界影像博览会，一名模特展示奥林巴斯E-PL7相机。本届博览会吸引了来自51个国家的1000多家影像企业参展。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
9月14日，叙利亚伊德利卜省Wadi Al-Dayf基地，一名反对派武装士兵扛着枪支。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
