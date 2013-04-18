24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours
4月16日，美国波士顿，民众哀悼爆炸袭击案中的遇难者。波士顿15日举行的马拉松赛遭遇爆炸袭击，随后被确定为恐怖袭击，袭击造成至少三人死亡，其中包括一名遇难的中国女留学生。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
4月16日，巴西首都巴西利亚，在印第安人占领下议院举行抗议活动期间，一个孩子趴在地上绘画玩耍。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
4月16日，朝鲜新义州附近，一名朝鲜士兵在警戒塔观察外面情况。美国总统奥巴马称，预计朝鲜将继续装腔作势和作出更多挑衅，尽管他认为朝鲜没有能力将核武器安放到弹道导弹上，美国仍在对“所有可能的意外”做准备。 REUTERS/more
4月16日，2013亚洲商务航空展在虹桥机场公务机基地开幕，吸引了180家参展商、30架最新型号公务机以及5000余名观众到场参加。(游客的鞋子放在红地毯上。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月16日，以色列特拉维夫，民众参加独立日庆祝活动的俯瞰图。以色列1948年5月14日宣布独立，因独立日的确定是依犹太历法，每年的公历日期不同。REUTERS/ Nir Elias
4月16日，以色列特拉维夫，一户居民在海滩边休闲。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4月14日，德国魏玛附近的纪念馆举办布痕瓦尔德纳粹集中营解放68周年的纪念活动，一位87岁的乌克兰籍幸存者手拿鲜花缅怀死难者。布痕瓦尔德纳粹集中营是最大的和最臭名昭著的集中营之一。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
4月16日，巴西里约热内卢附近Sao Goncalo，一名工人在工厂内制作教皇弗朗西斯一世的面具。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
4月16日，蒙特卡洛大师赛在摩纳哥举行，球迷等待西班牙网球巨星拉斐尔·纳达尔签名，安保人员在现场维持秩序。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
4月16日，葡萄牙里斯本，警察逮捕一名抗议政府紧缩政策的示威者。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
4月16日，巴林麦纳麦，防暴警察躲避抗议学生投掷的石头。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月16日，西班牙塞维利亚，一位母亲与两个女儿身穿传统服装参加四月节。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
4月16日，缅甸仰光，年轻人参加泼水节。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
4月16日，挪威奥斯陆，歌迷乘坐大巴抵达加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)的演唱会。 REUTERS/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix
4月16日，北爱尔兰Causeway，一条狗在大风天里奔跑。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4月16日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名女子行走在公路上。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
4月16日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，救援人员救助一名在自杀式炸弹袭击中的伤者。巴基斯坦人民民族党在西北部城市白沙瓦的一场政治集会遭到自杀式炸弹袭击，造成至少15人死亡。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
4月15日，云南西双版纳，游客参加一年一度的泼水节活动。 REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“冒牌”名人 Famous Impersonators
(Reuters) - 盘点“山寨”名人，让你真假难辨。
美国民众悼念波士顿爆炸遇难者 Boston Mourns Victims
(Reuters) -美国各地民众悼念在波士顿爆炸袭击案中的遇难者。波士顿15日举行的马拉松赛遭遇爆炸袭击，随后被确定为恐怖袭击，袭击造成至少3人死亡，其中包括一名遇难的中国女留学生。
朝鲜庆祝金日成诞辰纪念日 North korea celebrates
(Reuters) - 4月15日是朝鲜已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年纪念日，朝鲜也把这一天定为“太阳节”，朝鲜近日举行各种活动迎接节日到来。
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.