24小时时事新闻（12月18日）
12月16日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，一位母亲对着遇害儿子的遗体痛哭。塔利班武装分子当日闯入巴基斯坦白沙瓦的一所学校并开火，至少132名学生、9名教职员工丧生。这是该国近年来最严重的血腥屠杀事件。REUTERS/Zohra Bemore
12月15日，波黑维泰兹，一名矿工在一处非法矿场内工作时休息。REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
12月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，民众在马丁广场上摆放鲜花，悼念咖啡馆人质劫持事件遇难者。悉尼市中心商业区的Lindt咖啡馆近日发生劫持人质事件，造成三人死亡，其中包括一名持枪劫持者。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月16日，美国宾夕法尼亚州彭斯堡，特警搜索寻找嫌犯布莱德利·威廉姆·斯通(Bradley William Stone)。退伍军人布莱德利·威廉姆·斯通15日连续在3处地点开枪杀人致6人死亡，目前已自杀身亡。 REUmore
12月16日，法国尼斯，海滨散步大道装扮一新迎接圣诞节。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月16日，斯洛文尼亚卢布尔雅那，一名特种警察部队成员身着圣诞老人服装，从一家儿童医院楼顶援绳而下，向医院内的病患招手。REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
12月16日，西班牙梅利利亚，警察逮捕一名女子。西班牙內政部表示，他们调查一项在网络召募妇女，以加入在伊拉克和叙利亚的“伊斯兰国”组织圣战士的行动，已经在西班牙和摩洛哥逮捕了7人。 REUTERS/Jesus Balscmore
12月16日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃造访新成立的残疾儿童基地，与孩子们一起做游戏。REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
12月16日，美国旧金山，海浪击打在旧金山湾的海堤上。旧金山湾区在12月上旬迎来的一轮强降雨天气，降雨量已创造了自有气象记录以来的最高值。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
12月16日，美国洛杉矶法院外，法学学生，律师以及法律工作者躺地抗议大陪审团决定不起诉在纽约和密苏里州两起警察参枪杀黑人案件。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
