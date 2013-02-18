24小时时事新闻(2月19日) 24Hours
2月17日，叙利亚阿勒颇，“Sawt al-Haq”组织女成员接受军事培训。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
2月17日，巴基斯坦奎达，人们参加汽车爆炸袭击案中遇害者的葬礼。巴基斯坦西南部城市奎达16日遭自杀式炸弹袭击，造成至少81人死亡。 REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
2月17日，印尼时装周在雅加达举行，一名模特展示巴西设计师Samuel Cirnansck的新品服装。REUTERS/Beawiharta
2月17日，利比亚班加西，一名女子在墓地悼念在利比亚革命中死亡的儿子。利比亚民众当日庆祝推翻卡扎菲的革命爆发两周年。REUTERS/Stringer
2月17日，梵蒂冈，信徒在圣彼得广场参加教皇本笃十六世主持的周日祈祷仪式。本笃十六世近日提出退位请求，并将于本月底离任。他将成为1415年以来首位有生之年主动退位天主教教皇。 REUTERS/Alessandro Biamore
2月17日，世界杯跳台滑雪团体赛在德国奥伯斯多夫举行，德国队的Severin Freund参加比赛。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
2月16日，叙利亚代尔祖尔，反对派武装士兵检查遭毁坏的清真寺。 REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
2月17日，在伦敦时装周上，一名模特化妆准备展示设计师薇薇安·威斯特伍德的品牌服装。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月17日，意大利都灵，前总理贝卢斯科尼出席一个政治集会。 REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
2月17日，印度加尔各答，传统泥地摔跤手参加训练。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
2月17日，韩国国加平郡，一名新娘等待新郎参加集体婚礼。来自世界200个国家的3,500对夫妇参加韩国统一教举行的大型集体婚礼。这是自韩统一教创始人文鲜明去世之后，首次举行这一活动。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Jmore
2月17日，巴西里约热内卢，一名信徒在教堂参加弥撒。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2月17日，以色列特拉维夫附近Holon，表演者穿上戏服，准备为即将举行的普珥节大游行进行彩排。REUTERS/Nir Elias
2月17日，西班牙隆达，信徒练习圣周游行的身影映射在一家商店的玻璃墙上。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
2月16日，英国布莱顿，一名纹身爱好者前来参加“布莱顿纹身大会”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月17日，国际冬季两项联盟(IBU)世界锦标赛在捷克Nove Mesto举行，滑雪射击运动员参加比赛。REUTERS/David W Cerny
2月17日，俄罗斯车里雅宾斯克地区乌拉尔市，陨石划过并坠落而遭成的商店玻璃门破损。俄罗斯中部地区15日有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，许多玻璃被震碎，有约1,200人受伤。REUTERS/Olaf Koens
女性名人权势榜 Celebrity Power Women
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度“女性名人权势榜”，“脱口秀女王”奥普拉•温弗瑞荣登榜首。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
流星雨从天而降 俄罗斯千人受伤 Meteorite hits Russia
(Reuters) -俄罗斯中部地区周五有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，约1,200人受伤。俄罗斯科学院表示，此次爆炸的陨石重约10吨，进入大气层后，在离地面约30-50公里的上空解体。
本周中国区精选(2月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
