24小时时事新闻(7月18日) 24Hours
7月16日，巴拿马科隆港，一名工人检查遭扣押的朝鲜“清江川”号货轮。巴拿马15日拦截了一艘朝鲜“清江川”号货轮。巴拿马总统马蒂内利表示，这艘来自古巴的朝鲜船只试图经由巴拿马运河非法运送导弹材料。 REUTERS/Carlmore
7月15日，美国洛杉矶，人们举行示威活动，抗议白人协警齐默尔曼枪杀黑人少年马丁被判无罪。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
7月16日，耶路撒冷，犹太人在禁食日节里在西墙祈祷。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7月15日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵躺在沙发上看电视。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
6月18日，泰国攀牙府，一名罗兴亚女子躺在临时住处内。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月16日，马里巴马科，一个孩子经过已撕坏的总统竞选海报。马里临时总统迪翁昆达·特拉奥雷在首都巴马科表示，马里总统选举第一轮投票将于7月28日如期举行。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
7月15日，美国死亡谷国家公园，选手们在Badwater超级马拉松开始前相互拥抱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7月16日，香港，影迷们举行展览纪念武打巨星李小龙逝世40周年。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月15日，埃及开罗，一名示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
7月15日，四川省彭州市龙门山镇，一小区居民楼被洪水冲倒。连日持续暴雨导致的洪水将四川省彭州市龙门山镇白水河河堤冲毁，直接威胁着附近近千名群众的生命安全。 REUTERS/China Daily
7月16日，南非比勒陀利亚，一名男子书写祝福语，为接受治疗的南非前总统曼德拉祈福。曼德拉18日将度过95岁大寿，全球各地预定举办多项庆祝与慈善活动。 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
美国女宇航员凯伦•内伯格(Karen Nyberg)发布了一段视频，展示了在太空如何洗头的过程。内伯格是前往国际空间站的远征36号机械工程师。 REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
7月16日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名工人在工人晾晒细面条。REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
7月16日，西班牙马拉加，人们依照传统习俗将水手守护神艾尔卡门圣母雕像带入海中后，一名男子喊出祝福语。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
7月13日，叙利亚大马士革附近，一名男子抱着在空袭中受伤的男孩。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
7月16日，印度孟买，员工在中央电报办公室乘坐电梯。印度电报服务启用162年了，现在它真正走进历史。由于财务亏损，印度结束电报服务。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7月16日，阿富汗喀布尔，一个孩子在河里游泳。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
下一个
探秘遭扣押朝鲜军火船 North Korean weapons ship
(Reuters) -巴拿马15日拦截了一艘来自古巴的朝鲜船只，巴拿马总统马蒂内利表示这艘朝鲜船只试图经由巴拿马运河非法运送导弹材料。
全球媒体“围堵”英王室宝贝 Royal baby watch
(Reuters) -英国凯特王妃预产期临近，全球众多媒体记者在凯特将会入住的圣玛丽医院的私人产房门外安营扎寨，日夜守候。
美多地示威抗议协警枪杀黑人少年被判无罪 Protesting the verdict
(Reuters) - 美国佛罗里达州一名协警齐默尔曼去年2月开枪打死17岁黑人少年马丁，但近日被判“二级谋杀罪不成立”，当庭释放。美国多地爆发游行示威抗议判决结果。
24小时时事新闻(7月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
